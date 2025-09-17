Anfield Receives Approval to List on NASDAQ

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF; FRANKFURT: 0AD) (“Anfield” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received approval to list its common shares (the “Shares”) on The Nasdaq Capital Market LLC (“NASDAQ”). Trading is expected to commence on NASDAQ at the open of markets on September 18, 2025, under the symbol “AEC”. Concurrently with the listing, the Shares will cease to be quoted on the OTCQB® Venture Market but will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the existing symbol “AEC”.

Corey Dias, Chief Executive Officer of Anfield stated, “We are excited to join the NASDAQ family and this listing marks a significant milestone for Anfield. The listing will both elevate our profile in the United States and provide greater visibility and exposure to a broader institutional and retail investor base.

We believe this is an important, transformational step in the Company’s current phase of advancement and that Anfield’s value proposition will greatly appeal to this new pool of investors. Anfield not only holds all of its extensive uranium and vanadium assets in the United States – including the Shootaring Canyon mill, one of only three licensed, permitted and constructed convention uranium mills in the U.S. – but that it is also pursuing production scenarios.

Anfield is currently ramping up staffing in both Colorado and Utah as it continues to push forward on a number of production-related fronts, including: its push to commence mine construction at Velvet-Wood in 2025, its impending Q3 drill program at the JD-7 mine, the upcoming addition of monitoring wells at Slick Rock, the acceleration of engineering work for Plans of Operations at both its JD-8 and SR 11 mines and its ongoing engagement with the State of Utah related to advancing the Radioactive Materials License application. All this underscores the Company’s commitment to its hub-and-spoke production strategy. With 25 mining projects within its portfolio, Anfield is building a long-term, sustainable production pipeline.”

Existing shareholders will be able to trade the Shares on NASDAQ following completion of the listing.

The Company’s listing on NASDAQ remains subject to the declaration of effectiveness of the Company’s Form 20-F Registration Statement registering the Shares with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About Anfield

Anfield is a uranium and vanadium development company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its assets. Anfield is a publicly traded corporation listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (AEC-V), quoted on the OTCQB Marketplace (ANLDF) and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD). Following our planned listing of the Shares on NASDAQ, our Shares will no longer be quoted on the OTCQB.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

ANFIELD ENERGY INC.

Corey Dias, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Contact:

Anfield Energy, Inc.

Corporate Communications

604-669-5762

contact@anfieldenergy.com

www.anfieldenergy.com



Safe Harbor Statement

THIS NEWS RELEASE CONTAINS “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” and “FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION” WITHIN THE MEANING OF APPLICALE SECURITIES LEGISLATION (COLLECTIVELY, “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS”). STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE THAT ARE NOT PURELY HISTORICAL ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INCLUDE ANY STATEMENTS REGARDING BELIEFS, PLANS, EXPECTATIONS OR INTENTIONS REGARDING THE FUTURE. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS PRESS RELEASE INCLUDE, WITHOUT LIMITATION, STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE TIMING OF THE LISTING OF THE COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ, THE BENEFITS TO THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS OF LISTING THE COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ, AND THE DATE THAT THE COMMON SHARES WILL BEGIN TRADING ON NASDAQ.

EXCEPT FOR THE HISTORICAL INFORMATION PRESENTED HEREIN, MATTERS DISCUSSED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS THAT ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM ANY FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH STATEMENTS. STATEMENTS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS, INCLUDING STATEMENTS THAT ARE PRECEDED BY, FOLLOWED BY, OR THAT INCLUDE SUCH WORDS AS “ESTIMATE,” “ANTICIPATE,” “BELIEVE,” “PLAN” OR “EXPECT” OR SIMILAR STATEMENTS ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES FOR THE COMPANY INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH MINERAL EXPLORATION AND FUNDING AS WELL AS THE RISKS SHOWN IN THE COMPANY’S MOST RECENT ANNUAL AND QUARTERLY REPORTS AND FROM TIME-TO-TIME IN OTHER PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION REGARDING THE COMPANY. OTHER RISKS INCLUDE RISKS ASSOCIATED FUTURE CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS AND THE COMPANY’S ABILITY AND LEVEL OF SUPPORT FOR ITS EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES, FAILURE TO MEET THE NASDAQ LISTING REQUIREMENTS, FAILURE TO OBTAIN EFFECTIVENESS OF THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM 20-F FILED WITH THE SEC, AND THE COMPANY’S NASDAQ LISTING BEING UNSUCCESSFUL.. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THAT THE COMPANY’S EXPLORATION EFFORTS WILL SUCCEED OR THE COMPANY WILL ULTIMATELY ACHIEVE COMMERCIAL SUCCESS. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE MADE AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE, AND THE COMPANY ASSUMES NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, OR TO UPDATE THE REASONS WHY ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER FROM THOSE PROJECTED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. ALTHOUGH THE COMPANY BELIEVES THAT THE BELIEFS, PLANS, EXPECTATIONS AND INTENTIONS CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE ARE REASONABLE, THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCE THOSE BELIEFS, PLANS, EXPECTATIONS OR INTENTIONS WILL PROVE TO BE ACCURATE. INVESTORS SHOULD CONSIDER ALL OF THE INFORMATION SET FORTH HEREIN AND SHOULD ALSO REFER TO THE RISK FACTORS DISCLOSED IN THE COMPANY’S PERIODIC REPORTS FILED FROM TIME-TO-TIME.

THIS NEWS RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED BY MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY WHO TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR ITS CONTENTS.