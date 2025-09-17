Broken Coast Cannabis Brand Launches Premium and Limited BC Selects Line and Unveils New Strain “Sprits 26”, Elevates Craft Portfolio with Modern Blue Dream Release

NANAIMO, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading lifestyle and consumer-packaged goods company, announced that its premium craft cannabis brand Broken Coast is launching BC Selects, a new limited-edition line of premium cannabis flower that features unique phenotypes from its proprietary genetic library. The first strain in this series, Sprits 26, is now available exclusively in British Columbia, underscoring Broken Coast’s dedication to precision and excellence in craft cannabis production.

BC Selects exemplifies Broken Coast’s highest standard of phenotype selection, providing consumers with access to small-batch, non-irradiated flower selected for their exceptional qualities, including dense cola structure, abundant trichomes, and pronounced terpene profiles. Each release in this series will be exclusive and limited, underscoring Broken Coast’s commitment to prioritizing quality over quantity.

Sprits 26 (the 26th phenotype from a Spritzer lineage) delivers a balanced hybrid experience with a minty, earthy profile and a sweet, gassy finish. It features 28–34% THC, 2–5% terpene content, and dominant terpenes including nerolidol, caryophyllene, and geranyl acetate. Available in 3.5 g whole flower, Sprits 26 sets the tone for future BC Selects product drops.





Alongside the BC Selects debut, Broken Coast is introducing a modern expression of Blue Dream in 7 g whole flower and 3 × 0.5 g pre-roll formats. This pheno-hunted, small batch version of the iconic cultivar preserves its classic sweet blueberry and herbal notes while delivering contemporary consistency and structure through Broken Coast’s hallmark indoor, hand trimmed, slow cured process.

“BC Selects is about pushing the boundaries of craft,” said Blair MacNeil, President, Tilray Canada. “By curating the most exceptional phenotypes from hundreds of in‑house genetics, we’re giving consumers access to strains that truly represent the pinnacle of Broken Coast’s cultivation expertise.”

Products will be available through authorized retailers and provincial online stores beginning this month; availability and formats vary by province.

About Broken Coast

Broken Coast is raising the standard for craft cannabis through the relentless pursuit of purity. It’s late nights. It’s long days. It’s an incurable obsession with pursuing the purest, most quintessential expression of the plant that began in 2013 on the pristine coast of Vancouver Island and continues to inspire us every single day.

For us, striving for purity isn’t a sprint – it’s an infinite marathon. We believe patience is a virtue and we know real quality can’t be rushed. That’s why we take our time phenohunting through thousands of plants, unsatisfied until we discover the most exceptional expressions of genetics. It’s why we monitor our grow rooms for temperature, airflow, nutrition, and humidity. And why we adhere to strict procedural and environmental protocols to maximize purity, quality, and customer satisfaction.

This uncompromising, unrelenting pursuit ensures we grow big, beautiful buds that deliver quality you can see, smell and taste. Creating pristine, high-quality cannabis takes care and time, which is why we take ours in the pursuit of purity.

For more about Broken Coast, visit brokencoast.com and follow @BrokenCoastCanada on Instagram.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

Products under the Broken Coast brand are promoted and sold by Tilray’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Aphria Inc.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

