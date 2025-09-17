Internet Radio Market Size to Hit USD 7.34 Billion by 2032, Driven by the Surging Consumer Demand for Personalized Audio Content | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Radio Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Internet Radio Market (Internetradio-Markt) size was worth USD 2.49 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.34 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.47% over 2025-2032.”

AI-Driven Personalization Fuels Subscriber Growth and also Propel Market Expansion

The growing need for individualized audio streaming experiences and the quick growth of global subscriber bases are driving the Internet radio business. As more people began looking for tailored content, platforms began using AI and machine learning to provide users playlists and suggestions, which increased user engagement even further. Increased listener loyalty, more time spent on the platforms, and eventually the transition from free to paid users are all facilitated by this kind of customization. As a result, service providers can invest more in cross-compatible availability, improved user interfaces, and exclusive content. This breeding ground of better personalization driving subscriber growth and then reinvestment into quality of service is a sine qua non for the continued growth of the Internet Radio market and competition across user segments.

Get a Sample Report of Internet Radio Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8150

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

CBS Corporation

Citadel Broadcasting

Chrysalis Group

Pandora Media Inc.

TuneIn Inc.

Slacker Radio

SomaFM

Napster

Spotify

Aspiro AB

iHeartMedia

Audacy Inc.

SiriusXM

Radio.com

AccuRadio

Jango

Rdio

BBC Sounds

Mixcloud

CBS Corporation

Live365

Internet Radio Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.49 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.34 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.47% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Software Media Player(iTunes, Windows Media Player, Winamp and Others)

• By Device Support(PC, Laptop, Tablet, Smart Device and Other Devices)

• By Advertiser Type(Insurance, Travel and Airlines, Restaurant, Consumer Electronics, Media and Entertainment and Others)

• By Content (Genre, News, Music, Sports, Talk Shows & Podcasts, Educational, Religious and Others)

Purchase Single User PDF of Internet Radio Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8150

Key Industry Segmentation

By Software Media Player

Owing to its selected content, smooth interaction with Apple devices, and high brand loyalty, the iTunes category held about 35% of the Internet radio market share in 2024. With a CAGR of 17.70%, the others segment of the Internet radio market is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate over 2025-2032. This expansion is being driven by the emergence of new streaming platforms, specialized content providers, and localized providers for particular geographic areas and consumer preferences.

By Device Support

The PC segment, which held around 28% of the Internet radio market share in 2024, is easily accessible and frequently used in both home and office settings, which aids in determining user trends. Due to the growing popularity of smartphones, smart speakers, and wearable technology, the Smart Device sector of the Internet radio market is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate during 2025–2032, with a CAGR of 16.44%.

By Advertiser Type

Due to the industry's focus on brand awareness and focused digital advertising, the insurance category held around 24% of the Internet radio market share in 2024. Due to the growing demand for streaming music, podcasts, live performances, and material provided by well-known celebrities, the Media and Entertainment segment of the Internet radio market is anticipated to develop at the quickest CAGR of 21.04% during 2025-2032.

By Content Genre

In 2024, the Music segment accounted for approximately 34% of the Internet Radio Market share, due to high listening motivation, increasing demand for diversity of genres, and the convenience of on-demand streaming. The Talk Shows & Podcasts segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in Internet Radio Market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 21.04%, due to the rising demand for personalized and niche audio content, and enhanced accessibility on mobile devices.

North America Dominated the Market in 2024 with 44% Revenue Share Due to the Presence of Well-established Digital Infrastructure

In 2024 North America dominated the Internet Radio Market and accounted for 44% of revenue share, owing to higher digital adoption, robust broadband penetration, and significant smartphone adoption.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Internet Radio Market over 2025-2032, with a projected CAGR of 16.25%, due to rising smartphone penetration, increasing Internet penetration in rural areas, and a large young population that favors on-demand audio content.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Internet Radio Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8150

Recent Developments:

Apple announced a deal with TuneIn on August 27, 2025, to make its six commercial-free Apple Music live radio programs available to listeners all around the world. These stations, which were previously exclusive to Apple's environment, will now be accessible via TuneIn in automobiles, smart speakers, and headphones. The action shows Apple's efforts to broaden its reach in the face of escalating competition from other streaming services, such as YouTube Music and Spotify.

On May 6, 2025, Live365 announced earlier in the year that it will be expanding into Mexico, offering both listening and broadcasting services. The company obtained license arrangements with regional rights organizations, such as SACM/EMMAC and SOMEXFON, to facilitate this entry, guaranteeing that broadcasters on Live365 could stream legally without having to deal with difficult licensing procedures. In an effort to increase its market share in Latin America, the business has announced a partnership with iHeartRadio Mexico, working with Grupo ACIR.

Exclusive Sections of the Internet Radio Market Report (The USPs):

CONSUMER BEHAVIOR ANALYTICS – helps you understand listening time, frequency, device usage, and content preferences across demographics and regions, offering actionable insights into audience engagement.

– helps you understand listening time, frequency, device usage, and content preferences across demographics and regions, offering actionable insights into audience engagement. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you track the uptake of AI-powered recommendation systems, voice assistant integration, and platform features, highlighting innovation gaps and competitive advantages.

– helps you track the uptake of AI-powered recommendation systems, voice assistant integration, and platform features, highlighting innovation gaps and competitive advantages. CONTENT CONSUMPTION & RETENTION INDEX – helps you evaluate listener loyalty, churn rates, and regional content preferences to uncover opportunities for targeted programming and retention strategies.

– helps you evaluate listener loyalty, churn rates, and regional content preferences to uncover opportunities for targeted programming and retention strategies. ADVERTISING & REVENUE STRUCTURE – helps you analyze ad formats, subscription vs. ad-supported models, CPM trends, and ARPU benchmarks, guiding monetization and pricing decisions.

– helps you analyze ad formats, subscription vs. ad-supported models, CPM trends, and ARPU benchmarks, guiding monetization and pricing decisions. SMART DEVICE PENETRATION DATA – helps you measure the impact of mobile, desktop, and smart speaker usage on streaming patterns, showing how hardware trends shape platform growth.

– helps you measure the impact of mobile, desktop, and smart speaker usage on streaming patterns, showing how hardware trends shape platform growth. REAL-TIME VS. ON-DEMAND STREAMING TRENDS – helps you identify shifts in consumer preference between live internet radio and on-demand audio, influencing content and distribution strategies.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.