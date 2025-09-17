Pneumagen Launches NeumoBind™ Technology Platform to Unlock New Opportunities in Intranasal Therapeutics

Unique technology developed to extend residence time of therapeutic proteins on nasal and other mucosal surfaces

Anchoring proteins in place can support enhanced activity

Potential to utilise lower dose and reduced dosing frequency to deliver enhanced therapeutic benefit

St Andrews, UK –17 September 2025 - Pneumagen, a clinical-stage biotech company developing NeumifilTM (HEX17TM), a broad-spectrum antiviral, intranasal drug for the prophylaxis and treatment of viral respiratory tract infections, announces a novel approach to enhance protein delivery to nasal and other mucosal surfaces with the launch of its NeumoBind™ technology platform.

By anchoring proteins in place on a mucosal surface, NeumoBind™ addresses a critical challenge in mucosal drug delivery – rapid clearance – enabling enhanced residence time, longer-lasting therapeutic activity, improved efficacy, the potential for reduced dosing frequency and lower dosing.

With significant intellectual property secured, Pneumagen is investigating the potential of its NeumoBind™ platform to extend residence time on the nasal mucosa when conjugated to therapeutics proteins. Pre-clinical work to investigate nasal residence time of a selected therapeutic protein has already begun, and the Company is also continuing to examine the impact on antibody residence time with the aim of enabling more effective therapies in the treatment of respiratory tract infections.

Professor Garry Taylor, Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board of Pneumagen said, “We believe our technology has the potential to open up new opportunities for delivery of proteins to any mucosal surface. By enabling longer residence time and enhanced activity of antibodies or antigens at the mucosal surface, this approach could support both improved efficacy and greater convenience for patients. Our goal is to advance this platform to address important unmet needs in mucosal delivery.”

Douglas Thomson, Chief Executive Officer at Pneumagen added: “NeumoBind™ represents a major step forward in enabling the mucosal delivery of a wide variety of proteins. We believe there is considerable interest in our approach, and we are excited to explore partnerships with companies developing therapeutic proteins and antibodies that could benefit from mucosal delivery.”

Pneumagen’s lead candidate – Neumifil - based on its mCBM technology - has demonstrated efficacy against multiple respiratory pathogens in pre-clinical models and delivered best-in-class clinical results supporting its potential as a broad-spectrum, intranasal antiviral. Phase I data have shown Neumifil to be safe and well tolerated, while excellent safety and efficacy were observed in a Phase II human influenza challenge study in more than 100 healthy adults. Further clinical studies are planned to evaluate Neumifil’s ability to reduce the incidence of viral induced exacerbations in patients with underlying risk factors.

About Pneumagen

Pneumagen is a clinical-stage biotech company developing Neumifil, its lead product, a broad-spectrum antiviral, intranasal drug for the prophylaxis and treatment of viral respiratory tract infections (RTIs).

Neumifil is a novel, engineered, multivalent, Carbohydrate Binding Module (mCBM). It acts by directly binding and preventing the entry into the host of the viral pathogens. Neumifil was generated using Pneumagen’s proprietary GlycoTarge™ technology.

Pneumagen was established in 2016 as a spin-out from the University of St Andrews in Scotland giving Pneumagen access to world-class scientific expertise and capabilities in viral infections specifically related to glycobiology.

