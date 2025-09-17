AccuStem Sciences and EmeritusDX Expand Blood-Based Testing Capabilities to Advance Cancer Diagnostics and Treatment Planning

PHOENIX, Ariz. and LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccuStem Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: ACUT), a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with or at risk of cancer, today announced an expansion of its blood-based testing capabilities in partnership with EmeritusDX, a rapidly growing cancer diagnostics and information company. The two companies are building out their best-in-class product portfolios and respective infrastructures to meet growing clinical demand for non-invasive testing technologies.

A key milestone in this expansion is the installation of the Promega Maxwell RSC system at EmeritusDX, enabling consistent, high-throughput extraction of microRNAs (miRNAs) from blood samples. This capability will power AccuStem’s MSC test, the first diagnostic on the market to use miRNAs to more accurately stratify lung nodules according to their risk of malignancy. By offering this novel test that has a strong foundation of data published in top-tier scientific journals, the companies aim to deliver value to patients and their care teams as well as long-term differentiation in the diagnostics landscape.

“We continue to see significant progress with the MSC technology transfer into EmeritusDX’s laboratories,” added Wendy Blosser, Chief Executive Officer of AccuStem Sciences. “With the right infrastructure and teams in place, we are accelerating the path to market for MSC and laying the groundwork for additional tests in the future. This is about delivering reliable, innovative solutions to patients while also creating value for our stakeholders.”

To further support growth, EmeritusDX has expanded its sales force by 35% and launched the Syntara™ platform, which integrates biomarker data, clinical factors, and other key inputs to help physicians develop personalized treatment strategies for patients with hematologic diseases. The launch of Syntara™ reflects the growing demand for tools that combine actionable insights with innovative diagnostics to improve patient care.

“These initiatives represent both a clinical and commercial inflection point,” said Robert Embree, Chief Executive Officer of EmeritusDX. “By investing in cutting-edge technology and specialized expertise, we are creating a scalable foundation for innovation that strengthens our competitive position, supports physicians, and ultimately improves patient outcomes. Blood-based testing is at the heart of this vision, and we see it as a core driver of our growth.”

About AccuStem

AccuStem is a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to optimizing outcomes and quality of life for all patients with cancer. We plan to drive innovation in healthcare by offering proprietary molecular testing that addresses unmet clinical needs from cancer screening through treatment and monitoring. By interrogating novel disease pathways, such as tumor “stemness”, we believe our tools will help care teams better understand the biology of each patient’s cancer, leading to more informed decision making.

For more information, please visit www.accustem.com .

About Emeritus

EmeritusDX is a leading cancer diagnostics and information company specializing in the delivery of actionable clinical insights. From our state-of-the-art laboratory, we provide testing that supports the accurate diagnosis and effective treatment of cancer. We proudly partner with hospital and private pathology laboratories, biotechnology firms, academic institutions, contract research organizations, and pharmaceutical development companies. Our partners rely on the precision and timeliness of our results—and we are unwavering in our commitment to excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. AccuStem Sciences, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Investor Contact:

Jeff Fensterer

Email: investors@accustem.com