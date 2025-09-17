ECARX Powers Global Launch of Geely Galaxy M9, Delivering a Next-Generation AI Cockpit Experience

SHANGHAI, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced that its Pikes® computing platform and Cloudpeak® cross-domain software stack powered the launch of the all-new Geely Galaxy M9, delivering a next-generation AI cockpit experience. Orders for Galaxy M9 surpassed 40,000 within 24 hours after its pre-sales began on August 23, reflecting a strong demand for the flagship model.

Leveraging the 5nm Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ SA8295P automotive-grade SoC, Pikes® delivers sufficient processing power required for advanced cockpit graphics, fluid animations, and robust on-device AI, including end-to-end voice interactions designed for responsiveness even in offline situations. Galaxy M9’s multi-display configuration paired with Flyme Auto 2 and multimodal large-model capabilities to offer an immersive, intelligent, and AI-driven experience.

In addition to these features, Galaxy M9 debuts large-scale, mass-produced deployment of AI agent. Through fusion of multimodal large models with the vehicle’s E/E architecture, “Eva”, the AI agent in Galaxy M9, provides global understanding and execution across domains—instrument, HUD, infotainment, vehicle control, and ADAS—creating a unified human-vehicle interface. Supported by Cloudpeak®, the solution connects AI models to cross-domain vehicle functions, advancing the shift from feature-centric to intelligence-centric cockpit experiences.

“Geely Galaxy M9 showcases our core strengths in intelligent cockpit and in-vehicle AI at scale,” said Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX. “As a milestone model supporting Galaxy’s push into the premium flagship market, we will continue to iterate upon the integrated Pikes® and Cloudpeak® user experience and promote its global adaptation. Together with the Antora® series computing platforms, we are delivering diversified solutions compatible with Flyme Auto and Google Automotive Services that accelerates AI-driven, intelligent in-vehicle experiences worldwide.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,600 employees based in 13 major locations in China, UK, USA, Singapore, Malaysia, Sweden and Germany. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including Volkswagen Group, FAW Group and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 9.3 million vehicles worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “believes”, “should”, “potential”, “may”, “preliminary”, “forecast”, “objective”, “plan”, or “target”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

