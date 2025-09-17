EyeMD EMR Healthcare Systems Announces Rebrand to Optivate, Signaling Expanded Vision for Ophthalmology Practices and Eye Care Providers

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeMD EMR Healthcare Systems and its subsidiary, Abillifeye (collectively EyeMD EMR), a trusted provider of specialty-built healthcare technology software and medical billing services for ophthalmology practices and eye care specialists, today announced it is rebranding as Optivate.

The new brand reflects the company’s evolution beyond its original identity, as it continues to simplify workflows, empower providers, and prepare practices for the future of healthcare technology.

"This rebrand represents an exciting new chapter for our company. As EyeMD EMR, we built a strong reputation as a trusted partner for eye care providers. With Optivate, we’re building on that legacy while accelerating innovation and delivering smarter solutions that make complexity feel simple. Our focus is clear: to streamline workflows, empower providers, and elevate patient outcomes — ensuring every ophthalmology practice can thrive in an increasingly complex healthcare environment," said Abdiel Marin, CEO of Optivate.

What’s Changing and What’s Not

Beginning with a new website and refreshed visual identity, EyeMD EMR will complete the rebrand to Optivate by the end of 2025. Continuity of Service: Clients will continue to use the EyeMD EMR platform, services, and legacy website until the transition is complete. No changes are required at this time.

Clients will continue to use the EyeMD EMR platform, services, and legacy website until the transition is complete. No changes are required at this time. Commitment to Innovation: Optivate reflects the company’s focus on clarity and confidence, embedding innovations such as AI-enabled workflows and seamlessly connected solutions to allow users to focus on delivering exceptional patient care.



Our Mission, Vision & Values

A future where every ophthalmology practice thrives, powered by intelligent technology, respected for its care, and unburdened by complexity. Values: Partner with practices, own outcomes and earn trust, elevate the standard, make complexity feel simple, and communicate with clarity.



About Optivate

Optivate (formerly EyeMD EMR Healthcare Systems and its subsidiary, Abillifeye) delivers specialty-built software and solutions that help ophthalmology practices cut through complexity and focus on care. From EMR and PM to RCM and patient engagement, Optivate provides clarity that powers confident care. Built on best-in-class customer support and an exclusive long-standing dedication to eye care, Optivate is the partner of choice for eye care providers seeking to remove friction, empower care teams, and elevate patient outcomes. For more information about Optivate and its services, visit our announcement page .

Media Contact:

Gus Savloff

gus.savloff@eyemdemr.com

