Colombia Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Grow at an AAGR of 5.1% During 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Transport and Energy, Coupled with the Government's Emissions Plans

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Colombia's construction industry is expected to grow by 1.6% in 2025, as building permit and export volumes increase, coupled with government investment in industrial, commercial and energy projects. According to the National Administrative Department of Statistics of Colombia (DANE), the total area approved for construction in 302 municipalities grew by 24% year-on-year (YoY) in the first four months of 2025, preceded by an annual decline of 23.9% in 2024.



Over the remaining part of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to record an annual average growth rate of 5.1% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in transport and energy projects, coupled with government's plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Furthermore, in June 2025, Jorge Cristancho - Colombia's Deputy Energy Minister - announced 19 measures to address delays in renewable energy projects.

Key actions include a new decree for better allocation of electrical connection points and the establishment of a National Renewable Projects Information System to improve transparency and permit processing. Furthermore, the government's effort to deliver 1.18 million homes between 2025 and 2030, with 428,000 eco-friendly and energy efficient houses, is expected to support the construction industry output over the forecast period.

Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Colombia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qofopf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.