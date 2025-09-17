QNB Group, Standard Chartered and DMZ Finance Launch Dubai International Financial Centre’s First Tokenized Money Market Fund

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Group , Standard Chartered and DMZ Finance jointly announced that the Dubai International Financial Centre’s (DIFC) first regulated tokenized money market fund, the QCD Money Market Fund (units in QCDT), has been officially launched, setting an industry benchmark for Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization in the Middle East.

The fund is initiated and underlying investment is managed by QNB Group, the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, with DMZ Finance serving as co-initiator and exclusive provider of tokenization infrastructure. The Fund appointed Capricorn Fund Managers (DIFC) Limited (CFMD) to act as the Fund Manager, while Standard Chartered, one of the world’s leading international banks, serves as custodian of the QCD Money Market Fund, providing custody of the underlying assets. In 2024, Standard Chartered officially launched its regulated digital asset custody services in the DIFC.

As the first regulated tokenized money market fund in the DIFC, QCD Money Market Fund demonstrates comprehensive advantages in authority, compliance, security, liquidity and market positioning. Its applications are broad: QNB Group recognized QCDT as eligible collateral and the QCDT will soon be adopted as a mirrored collateral asset by leading global exchanges. RWA is rapidly becoming the essential bridge between TradFi and DeFi.

Mr. Silas Lee, CEO of QNB Singapore, commented on the official launch of QCDT:

“The official launch of QCDT, a tokenized money market fund, marks a pivotal advancement using blockchain technology to empower investors to seamlessly integrate high-quality, yield-bearing assets from traditional finance into the digital economy. This fund brings the stability of traditional assets such as US Treasury bills and USD-denominated deposits into a digital token, making them more accessible, liquid, transparent and more importantly, ready for use in smart contracts on blockchains such as collaterals for trading credits and loans. QNB Group together with our partner DMZ Finance, is extremely proud to be at the forefront of bringing this initiative to a wider pool of investors across traditional finance and the digital world. We believe we are at the beginning of something exciting and as the market continues to evolve, we are committed to stay ahead of the curve and help define the banking of the future.”

Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer for the UAE, Middle East and Pakistan at Standard Chartered, added: “The launch of QCDT represents a milestone for the UAE’s financial sector, reinforcing its position as a global centre for innovation in regulated digital assets. With DIFC providing the regulatory framework, this initiative builds on the UAE’s wider ambition to lead in the development of tokenised markets. As custodian of the fund’s assets, Standard Chartered is focused on delivering the trusted infrastructure that international investors expect, while supporting the convergence of traditional and digital finance. In doing so, we aim to further strengthen the UAE’s role as a bridge for global capital flows and a hub for the next generation of financial services.”

Nathan Ma, Co-Founder and Chairman of DMZ Finance, stated: “As the first fund under the QCD umbrella of tokenized funds, QCDT effectively connects exchanges with institutional clients. With strict asset segregation and deep collaboration with banking partners, QCDT will unlock significant potential in addressing liquidity needs. Upon launch, major institutional clients and listed companies have started coming on board. As a trusted and powerful RWA infrastructure, DMZ is expanding its global footprint from Asia-Pacific to the Middle East, committed to driving the convergence of compliant tokenized assets across traditional and decentralized finance.”

About Qatar National Bank (Q.P.S.C.)

(QNB Group) was established in 1964 as Qatar’s first Qatari-owned commercial bank, with 50% ownership held by the Qatar Investment Authority. Since its inception, QNB Group has grown steadily to become the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. QNB Group has consistently maintained its position as Qatar's highest-rated bank and one of the world’s top-rated banks, with prestigious credit ratings from leading agencies such as Standard & Poor’s and Fitch (A+) and Moody’s (Aa2). The Group has also been recognized with numerous awards from renowned international financial publications, further cementing its leadership and excellence in the global financial industry.

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 54 of the world’s most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com . Follow Standard Chartered on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

About DMZ Finance

DMZ Finance is a powerful RWA infrastructure company and the RWA tokenization partner of Qatar National Bank (QNB Group), the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, to jointly advance the integration of asset tokenization into the TradFi and DeFi system. It is among the first cohort of companies admitted to the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) Digital Assets Lab. Follow DMZ Finance on X and LinkedIn .

About Capricorn Fund Managers (DIFC) Limited

Capricorn Fund Managers (DIFC) Limited (CFMD) provides investment managers with a streamlined solution to establish and manage funds from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Operating under the regulatory oversight of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), CFMD offers a comprehensive platform that enables managers to operate under its regulatory umbrella.

Contact:

Sofia

PR Manager

media@dmz.finance

