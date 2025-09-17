Eyenuk Secures World’s First National Health System Deployment of Autonomous AI Eye Screening Technology

Los Angeles, USA and Copenhagen, Denmark, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Eyenuk, a global leader in AI-powered eye screening, today announced that its EyeArt® AI Eye Screening System has been chosen for deployment in the South-Eastern Norway Regional Health Authority (Helse Sør-Øst RHF) with aims to scale its use across Norway’s National Health System in the coming years. This marks the first time that a national health system anywhere has broadly adopted autonomous AI technology for detection of eye disease.

The contracting and deployment have been facilitated by Human Bytes, a Nordic specialist in the safe and ethical implementation and scaling of AI for healthcare and a distributor for the EyeArt system. The initiative will support Norway’s ambitious goal to ensure that more than 95 percent of people with diabetes receive timely retinal examinations, compared with just 55 percent today.

The South-Eastern Norway Regional Health Authority is the largest of Norway’s four regional health systems, covering 3.1 million people, over half of Norway’s population. Given its size and strategic location—including Oslo, Norway’s capital—it plays a pivotal role in national healthcare delivery and innovation.

Diabetic retinopathy is the most common complication of diabetes and the leading cause of vision loss and blindness in working-age adults. In Norway, one in two people with diabetes does not receive adequate follow-up care, largely due to a shortage of ophthalmologists and constrained health resources. By leveraging the EyeArt system’s autonomous AI capabilities, the South-Eastern Norway Regional Health Authority aims to expand capacity, reduce bottlenecks, and provide timely, equitable access to diabetic eye screenings.

"[EyeArt] helps us to examine more people with diabetes," said Ulrich Spreng, Medical Director at the South-Eastern Norway Regional Health Authority. "With better use of healthcare professionals' time, we expect that the waiting time for retinal examinations will be significantly reduced. A better patient overview will also provide more efficient management and control – and create the foundation for greater equality in treatment."

According to one report from Menon Economics, achieving over 95 percent eye screening coverage for people with diabetes could reduce Norway’s annual disease burden by approximately NOK 250 million.

"Diabetic retinopathy is the most common complication of diabetes and the most common cause of vision loss and blindness in the working age. The new AI solution will change the way we do retinal examinations," said ophthalmologist Maja Gran Erke, clinical project manager in the regional project Regular Retinal Examination for Diabetic Retinopathy.

The EyeArt® AI Eye Screening System

The EyeArt AI system enables automated grading of retinal images in under 30 seconds, without requiring an ophthalmologist’s review. Results will be stored directly in the national DIPS Arena electronic medical record system, ensuring seamless integration into patient care pathways.

EyeArt (version 3.0) is the first and only autonomous AI solution with Class IIb MDR CE marking for the automated detection of diabetic retinopathy (including macular edema), age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and glaucomatous optic nerve damage—all from a single exam. EyeArt is also FDA-cleared in the U.S. for the detection of diabetic retinopathy, making it the only system with both CE Marking for three diseases and FDA clearance for diabetic retinopathy.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for Eyenuk,” said Gaurav Agarwal, CEO of Eyenuk. “It is our first deployment within a nationwide health system, and we are proud that Norway has chosen the EyeArt system as its AI solution for diabetic eye screening. We look forward to helping more Norwegians protect their sight by ensuring they receive timely and effective screenings.”

The agreement follows a competitive procurement process managed by Sykehusinnkjøp HF, the national procurement organization responsible for purchasing on behalf of Norway’s four regional health authorities. The other three regional health authorities—Helse Midt-Norge RHF, Helse Nord RHF, and Helse Vest RHF—also participated in the procurement and retain the option to purchase the EyeArt system for their regions.

About Eyenuk

Eyenuk, Inc. is a global artificial intelligence (AI) digital health company and the leader in real-world AI Eye Screening™ for autonomous disease detection and AI Predictive Biomarkers™ for risk assessment and disease surveillance. Eyenuk is on a mission to screen every eye in the world to ensure timely diagnosis of life- and vision-threatening diseases, including diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, stroke risk, cardiovascular risk, and Alzheimer’s disease. Find Eyenuk online at eyenuk.com and on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Human Bytes

Human Bytes is a Nordic specialist in the safe and ethical implementation and scaling of AI for healthcare. We handpick the world's best solutions and bring them to selected European countries. Our portfolio includes solutions in radiology, radiation therapy, pathology, ophthalmology, patient monitoring and more.

We work data-driven and evidence-based – and all solutions are well-documented with a proven effect on patient pathways, workload and equality in health. Among other things, we have been the supplier behind two of the recent years' public digitalisation awards (digitaliseringsprisen.dk) with AI for breast cancer in the Capital Region of Denmark and AI for bone fractures in the emergency department in the North Denmark Region. In addition, we are the supplier behind one of the world's most comprehensive AI procurements in the North Denmark Region. Read more: tinyurl.com/38kvu63u

For further information, please contact Ulrik Juul Rokkedal Therkildsen on urt@humanbytes.ai or +45 21387002. www.humanbytes.ai.

Attachments