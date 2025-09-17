Palvella Therapeutics Announces Scientific Publication in Lymphatic Research and Biology Highlighting Recent Advances in the Pathogenesis of Venous Malformations and the Real-World Use of Rapamycin as an Emerging Targeted Therapy

Recent advances in understanding venous malformation disease pathogenesis highlight the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway as a key driver of disease proliferation, spurring real-world off-label use of systemic rapamycin (sirolimus)

Publication includes a systematic review of 26 studies evaluating the use of rapamycin for the treatment of venous malformations

Study authors highlight unmet clinical need for venous malformations and lack of FDA-approved pharmacologic options while advocating for an FDA-approved targeted topical formulation of rapamycin for patients with cutaneous venous malformations

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: PVLA) Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Palvella), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases for which there are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, today announced the publication of a manuscript in Lymphatic Research and Biology which summarizes a systematic literature review of rapamycin for the treatment of venous malformations (VMs). The manuscript supports the scientific rationale and clinical potential of Palvella’s QTORIN™ 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORIN™ rapamycin) for the treatment of cutaneous VMs, currently under evaluation in the Phase 2 TOIVA trial with top-line data anticipated in mid-December 2025.

"This publication highlights the significant unmet need in the management of cutaneous venous malformations and the large, growing real-world experience that rapamycin as a therapy can benefit patients with this challenging disease," said Joyce Teng, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Dermatology and Pediatrics at Stanford University. "Data summarized in this review further strengthen the scientific and clinical rationale for a targeted, non-systemic approach to treat cutaneous venous malformations which currently have no FDA-approved therapy."

Lymphatic Research and Biology is a peer-reviewed journal dedicated to delivering the most current advances and developments in the genetics, biology, pathology, and diseases and disorders of the lymphatic system. The publication, titled "Sirolimus for Venous Malformations: A Systematic Review of Efficacy and Safety," reviews 26 studies comprising 98 patients treated with rapamycin (also known as sirolimus) for VMs. In addition to Dr. Teng, leading clinicians in the field of vascular malformations, including Michael Kelly, M.D., Ph.D., pediatric hematologist and oncologist at Cleveland Clinic, and Megha Tollefson, M.D., pediatric dermatologist at Mayo Clinic, contributed to the publication. Key findings from the publication included:

Recent advances in the pathogenesis of VMs have implicated abnormal activation of the phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K)/protein kinase B (AKT)/mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) signaling pathway, a critical intercellular pathway that plays a central role in venous malformation expansion and proliferation.

Interventional treatments, including surgery, sclerotherapy, and laser therapy, are highlighted as potentially inadequate for VMs patients with extensive, cutaneous, or invasive disease.

The majority of patients showed evidence of treatment efficacy with off-label rapamycin, despite an inadequate response to previous standard treatment; improvements were noted in several areas, including bleeding, functional capacity, quality-of-life measurements, and other clinical signs.

Across the studies, there was no difference in efficacy based on mutation subtype, although not all studies reported on mutation subtype.

A targeted, topical formulation of rapamycin could provide clinical benefit for cutaneous VMs by achieving therapeutic levels in the dermis while minimizing the risk of off-target effects of oral rapamycin.



"There is a serious unmet need in cutaneous VMs, with no FDA-approved therapies and a high burden of disease leading to physical and functional impairment and psychological distress," said Jeff Martini, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Palvella. "This systematic review supports a potentially important role for rapamycin in venous malformations, and further validates Palvella’s approach to potentially address cutaneous venous malformations with QTORIN™ rapamycin, our innovative 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel. We look forward to announcing top-line results from our fully enrolled Phase 2 TOIVA study later this year."

Palvella recently announced the completion of enrollment of the Phase 2 TOIVA trial with 16 patients enrolling in the study. The program is focused on evaluating QTORIN™ rapamycin for the treatment of cutaneous VMs, a disease for which there are currently no FDA-approved therapies for the estimated more than 75,000 diagnosed patients in the U.S. In April 2024, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to QTORIN™ rapamycin for the treatment of VMs.

About Cutaneous Venous Malformations

Cutaneous VMs is a serious, rare genetic disease caused by mutations in genes that cause overactivation of the PI3K/mTOR signaling pathway, leading to dysregulated growth of malformed veins within the skin. These malformations can cause substantial morbidity and functional impairment, significantly impact quality of life, and are associated with bleeding, swelling, ulceration, thrombosis, and other potential complications. An urgent need exists for an FDA-approved, targeted, localized therapy to treat cutaneous VMs. While published case studies and real-world evidence have provided preliminary evidence of clinical benefit from the off-label use of systemic mTOR inhibitors for venous malformations, there are currently no FDA-approved therapies for the estimated more than 75,000 diagnosed patients with cutaneous VMs in the U.S.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Founded and led by rare disease drug development veterans, Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PVLA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. Palvella is developing a broad pipeline of product candidates based on its patented QTORIN™ platform, with an initial focus on serious, rare genetic skin diseases, many of which are lifelong in nature. Palvella’s lead product candidate, QTORIN™ 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORIN™ rapamycin), is currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 SELVA clinical trial in microcystic lymphatic malformations and the Phase 2 TOIVA clinical trial in cutaneous venous malformations. For more information, please visit www.palvellatx.com or follow Palvella on LinkedIn or X (formerly known as Twitter).

QTORIN™ rapamycin is for investigational use only and has not been approved or cleared by the FDA or by any other regulatory agency for any indication.

