EssilorLuxottica Digital Transformation Analysis Report 2025: Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: EssilorLuxottica SA 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed information and insights into EssilorLuxottica's technology activities, highlighting its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It offers an overview of key technology initiatives, including partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions, with analysis of each initiative’s theme, objectives, and benefits. Additionally, the report presents details on estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.



EssilorLuxottica SA designs, manufactures and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company offers corrective lenses for correcting visual disorders such as myopia, hypermetropia and astigmatism. It also manufactures and sells non-prescription reading glasses, sunglasses, equipment, instruments and consumables used by prescription laboratories and eyecare professionals.

The company also provides apparel, footwear, and accessories. EssilorLuxottica markets lenses under the brands Essilor, with Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Oliver Peoples, Vogue Eyewear, Arnette, LensCrafters and Target Optical, among others. The company has manufacturing facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

Scope

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into EssilorLuxottica's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Acquisitions

Partnership, and Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

Companies Featured

Meta Platforms

Hopital Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild

Inria

InSimo

IMT

Institut de la Vision

Boomi

Pattern AU

Dufry

Lagardere Travel Retail

Facebook

WSPOS

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bb691y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.