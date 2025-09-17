Global Macroeconomic Outlook Report, Q3 2025 - Declining Global Inflation and Regional Policy Shifts Create Favorable Conditions

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macroeconomic Outlook Report: Global (Q3 2025 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Macroeconomic Outlook Report identifies, analyzes, and forecasts key development of the global economy. The report provides a 360-degree view of the economy which can be used as a strategic tool to understand market dynamics, business potential and direction of operations.



The analyst has revised its global economic forecast for 2025 in its Q3 2025 update, raising the projection by 0.09 percentage points to 2.42% compared to the Q2 2025 update.

The upward revision in global growth is attributed to improved financial conditions and fiscal expansion in key economies, which have bolstered economic activity. Additionally, the front-loading of investments ahead of anticipated tariffs contributed to a favorable growth outlook. The growth forecasts for 2025 have been marginally revised upward for all regions, except for the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The rate has been revised upward by 0.13 percentage points (pp) for the Americas, 0.09pp for Asia-Pacific, and 0.04pp for Europe, while it has been revised downward for the MEA by 0.08pp.



Global inflation is expected to decrease to 5.43% by 2025, down from 5.78% in 2024. In 2025, inflation rates are projected to decline in Europe, with estimates of 3.71% compared to 3.78% in 2024. Similarly, in the Middle East and Africa, rates are expected to drop from 20.18% to 14.66%. Conversely, inflation is anticipated to increase in the Americas, from 4.57% in 2024 to 4.59% in 2025, and in the APAC region, from 4.28% to 4.33%.



From the end of 2024 until August 2025, the US Federal Reserve maintained its policy rate after implementing three reductions in 2024. In contrast, the European Central Bank (ECB) initiated a series of rate cuts, reducing rates eight times since June 2024. The most recent cut occurred in June 2025, when the rate was lowered by 25 basis points to 2.15%. Several other countries also adjusted their rates from the beginning of 2025 to August 2025: China reduced its rate by 10 basis points, India by 100 basis points, Canada by 25 basis points, Russia by 300 basis points, South Korea by 50 basis points, and Australia by 75 basis points.



In the last three months (April-June) of 2025, business and consumer sentiment declined across major economic groupings, including the G7, G20, and EU, primarily due to the impact of US tariffs raising costs and creating uncertainty. Business confidence fell by 0.07% in the G7, 0.01% in the EU27, and 0.16% in the G20, while consumer confidence decreased by 0.59%, 0.44%, and 0.14%, respectively. This trend indicates a cautious approach to financial decisions amid a challenging economic climate.



The WTO has revised its global merchandise trade growth forecast to 0.9% for 2025 in August 2025, up from -0.2% in April 2025, but below the 2.7% estimate prior to recent tariff hikes. The increase is driven by a growth in US imports ahead of expected tariffs in H1 2025. However, ongoing hikes in tariffs are projected to slow growth to 1.8% in 2026, a downward revision from 2.5%.



Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Insights: Offers a detailed analysis of global economic trends, including growth projections, inflation, and policy shifts across major regions and countries.

Data-Driven Forecasts: Includes robust data on economic performance indicators, helping businesses and investors make informed decisions for 2024 and beyond.

Regional Comparisons: Provides comparative analysis of economic prospects across the Americas, Europe, APAC, and MEA

Expert Analysis: Features expert commentary on key factors shaping the global economy, such as geopolitical developments, trade dynamics, and fiscal policies.

Key Topics Covered:

Foreword

Executive Summary

Key Developments - Global Economy

Economic Growth Projections by Region - Q3 2025 Update

Region-wise Economic Outlook

Economic Growth Projections for 2025 Heat Map

Asia-Pacific to Account for Around 59% of Global Growth in 2025

Real GDP Growth Forecast Revision - Major Economies

Inflation Exhibits a Declining Trend

Policy Rate Trend in Major Economies

Major Currencies (LCU Per $)

Energy Price Trend

Business and Consumer Sentiment Trend

Global Supply Chain Pressure Index Trend

Global Trade Growth Forecast Revised Upward

Trade Prospects Remains Muted

Labor Market Outlook

Global FDI Trends

Trump's Tariff -Summary

Trump's Tariff -Sector-wise

Key Macroeconomic Indicators Outlook

Global Economic Outlook and Regional Growth Projections

Quarterly GDP Trend - Major Economies

Inflation Rate Forecast

Industrial Production Trend in Major Economies

Labor Market Scenario and Forecast - Major Economies

Unemployment Rate - Jan 2023 to July 2025 or Latest Available

External Trade

Public Finance

Stock Market Trends

Equity, M&A Deals, and Active Jobs by Sector

Global Economic Outlook

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tv4ght

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.