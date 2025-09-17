iSpring Unveils WGB31B-PF Whole House Water Filter to Combat PFAS, Leading the Charge for Safer Drinking Water





CUMMING, Georgia, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpring Water Systems, a leader in innovative water filtration solutions, announced the launch of its WGB31B-PF Whole House Water Filtration System, featuring a dedicated PFAS-targeting filter, rigorously tested by SGS and proven to reduce up to 99% of PFAS contaminants.

This milestone underscores iSpring’s ongoing commitment to addressing the escalating crisis of PFAS, otherwise known as “forever chemicals,” in U.S. drinking water and empowering families to safeguard their health.

Understanding PFAS: The Invisible Threat in Water

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of man-made chemicals that have been used in manufacturing for decades in countless consumer products, from nonstick cookware to firefighting foams. Known as "forever chemicals" due to their resistance to breaking down, PFAS have contaminated water supplies across the U.S., with studies estimating that nearly half of tap water sources contain these compounds.

In response to growing concerns, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized stricter regulations in 2024, setting enforceable Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) at 4 parts per trillion for both PFOS and PFOA—two of the most common and concerning PFAS compounds. This builds on the 2016 health advisory limit of 70 parts per trillion, providing stronger protections for public health.





Exposure to PFAS has been linked to health risks such as immune system suppression, developmental concerns in children, certain cancers, and long-term conditions that have raised public health concerns. In light of these concerns, iSpring has proactively developed solutions that enable households to mitigate PFAS risks and achieve safer drinking water.

iSpring’s Comprehensive PFAS Removal Solutions

The debut of the WGB31B-PF Whole House Water Filtration System represents only one part of iSpring’s robust portfolio of filtration technologies designed to address the PFAS challenge across multiple environments and lifestyles. iSpring offers a complete range of PFAS-reducing solutions —ensuring every family can find the right system to protect their water with confidence.

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Systems: Providing Maximum PFAS Protection

Reverse osmosis water filtration is one of the most powerful ways to remove PFAS, eliminating over 99% of these chemicals. Each of the systems below provides optimal water filtration while considering different home setups and needs.

RCC7AK – A classic under-sink model with alkaline remineralization.

RO500AK-BN – A high-capacity, tankless system for fast, efficient filtration.

RO1000-BN – A commercial-grade reverse osmosis system for large-scale needs.

RCD100HCG – A sleek countertop solution with hot and cold dispensing options that offers hassle-free installation.

RCC1DP – A premium deionizer system offering ultimate purity for your pet fish or plants.

Whole House Systems: Providing Clean Water from Every Room

To provide an entire household with purified water, iSpring’s whole house systems ensure water from every faucet can be trusted.

WGB31B-PF – A cost-efficient model for smaller household coverage

WGB32B-PF – A High-capacity choice for robust whole-house water purification

WF150K-PF – A centralized, high-flow solution with up to 10-year filter life for robust whole-house purification.

Kitchen Solutions: Providing Everyday Convenience

These systems ensure the safety of water for cooking and drinking:

CKC1C-PF – A convenient, portable countertop filter.

US31-PF – A space-saving under-sink option.

DS4S-PF – A freestanding bottleless water dispenser.

Outdoor & RV Systems: Providing Safe Water On-the-Go

Solutions for those who are seeking PFAS-free water wherever they go:

CW31-PF and CW21-PF – Both provide portable filtration designed for travel and recreational use.

Backing this range of solutions is iSpring’s proven commitment to quality: most of iSpring's reverse osmosis systems are NSF certified, and their PFAS removal media is independently tested by SGS, ensuring peace of mind for every household.



Looking Ahead: A Cleaner, Safer Future

With the launch of its new PFAS-focused product line, iSpring strengthens its leadership in water filtration and its mission to safeguard public health. Driven by innovation and research, the company delivers accessible solutions that tackle the pressing challenges of PFAS and other contaminants head-on.

By bringing advanced filtration technology into households nationwide, iSpring is more than a brand—it is a trusted partner in creating a healthier, more sustainable future, one glass of pure water at a time.

