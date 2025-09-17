Bolivia Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Recover and Register an AAGR of 4.1% During 2027-2029, Following a Decline of 3.8% this Year

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bolivia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Bolivia's construction industry is forecasted to register an annual decline of 3.8% (in real terms) in 2025, amid dollar shortages, surging inflation, and widespread project paralysis.

According to the Bolivian Chamber of Construction (Caboco), 30-35% of developers reported suspended actives in June 2025, citing rising costs and supply shortages. Correspondingly, H2 2025 is expected to be rife with project defaults, despite persistent demand for gold and lithium exports. For context, Bolivia accounts for approximately 20% of global lithium reserves. However, weak production and collapsing exports are further exacerbating fiscal issues.



Building material prices have been rapidly increasing parallel to inflation, that reached a staggering 18.5% year-on-year (YoY) in May 2025. The international Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast 15.8% inflation for 2025, highlighting limited fiscal capacity and difficulties arising from fuel shortages, protests, and floods that are affecting food production.



Longer-term, The analyst expects Bolivia's construction industry to recover and record an annual average growth rate of 4.1% during 2027-29, supported by investments in the transport infrastructure and renewable energy projects. In May 2025, construction work on the Faja Norte-Yapacani road project commenced with an investment of BOB380.1 million ($55 million). The project is scheduled to be completed by early 2028. Additionally, the Ministry of Public Works, Services and Housing is planning the BOB6.9 billion ($1 billion) Tren Urbano Santa Cruz Development in Santa Cruz, with construction work scheduled to commence in Q1 2028 and end in Q4 2031.

