Bayer AG Digital Transformation Strategy Report 2025: Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Bayer AG 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.



Bayer AG (Bayer) carries out the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products for human health, and agriculture. It provides medicines for cardiovascular diseases, women's health, cancer, hematology, ophthalmology, and other indications. It also strives to develop new molecules and technologies for use in the fields of medicine and modern agriculture.

The company's product portfolio includes prescription products, specialty pharmaceuticals, diagnostic imaging equipment, non-prescription (over-the-counter or OTC) products, seeds, crop protection solutions and non-agricultural pest control solutions. Bayer markets its products through wholesalers, pharmacies, hospitals, and retailers. It operates through a network of subsidiaries in Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.



The report provides information and insights into Bayer's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investments, and Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

