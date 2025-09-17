Denver, CO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keyanb CRYPTO GROUP LIMITED, the U.S.-based operator of the next-generation digital asset exchange Keyanb (https://www.keyanb.com/), today announced a new Charter for User Assurance and Operational Transparency. This series of enhanced corporate commitments is designed to set a higher standard for accountability and user support, particularly for its growing community in Chile and across Latin America.



The move comes as Keyanb reaffirms its dedication to market integrity in light of recent unverified online commentary. Rather than addressing unsourced narratives, the company is taking proactive steps to empower users with verifiable facts and direct support channels.



"True market leadership is demonstrated through consistent, transparent action, not reaction," said Lucas Brandt, Chief Operating Officer of Keyanb. "We are not distracted by anonymous commentary. Our focus remains squarely on building a secure and reliable trading environment. This charter formalizes our principles and ensures our users in Chile and Latin America know that our commitment to them is backed by tangible, verifiable measures."



A Charter for User Assurance and Transparency

Keyanb's new charter is built on several core commitments, effective immediately:

• Direct and Localized Support: The establishment of a dedicated Spanish-language support desk to provide Chilean users with timely and professional assistance.

• Commitment to Independent Verification: A formal policy to engage reputable, third-party firms for regular Proof of Reserves audits, with results to be made publicly available through a dedicated transparency portal.

• Empowerment Through Education: The launch of a new educational series in Spanish, designed to equip users with the knowledge to trade safely and identify potential market misinformation.

• Investment in Advanced Compliance: A continued and significant allocation of resources towards best-in-class technologies for transaction monitoring and security protocols, ensuring the highest level of platform integrity.



A Commitment to Verifiable Operations

Keyanb advocates for a fact-based approach to due diligence and encourages all market participants to rely on official public records. The company's legal and regulatory standing is fully transparent and easily verifiable:

• U.S. Corporate Registration: Keyanb CRYPTO GROUP LIMITED is a corporation in Good Standing with the Colorado Secretary of State (Entity ID: 20251423163).

• U.S. Federal Compliance: The company is registered as a Money Service Business (MSB) with the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) (Registration Number: 31000297609521).



"We encourage users to source their information from official and verifiable channels," Brandt concluded. "Our corporate and regulatory standing is a matter of public record, easily accessible through government databases. That is the standard of transparency we uphold, and it is the standard we believe all users should demand."

Keyanb's unwavering focus on compliance and user security is central to its long-term vision for the Latin American market.



About Keyanb CRYPTO GROUP LIMITED

Keyanb is a U.S.-based digital asset exchange dedicated to establishing global standards for compliant, secure, and open cryptocurrency trading. Founded by a team of veterans from FinTech, blockchain security, and financial compliance, Keyanb offers a robust ecosystem for spot trading, derivatives, and asset management. By prioritizing a "Compliance First" approach and leveraging a high-performance trading engine, Keyanb serves as a trusted bridge between traditional finance and the Web3 world for users globally.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

