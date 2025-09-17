Kestra Medical Technologies Appoints Dr. Elizabeth Kwo to Board of Directors

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Kwo, M.D. as an independent director to its board following her election at the company’s annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier this month.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Kwo to the Kestra board of directors,” said Brian Webster, President and CEO of Kestra Medical Technologies. “As a physician, healthcare executive, and entrepreneur, she brings extensive experience building and scaling digital health platforms and advancing data-driven care models to improve patient outcomes. Her expertise and perspective will be invaluable as we accelerate adoption of our lifesaving Cardiac Recovery System platform.”

Dr. Kwo currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer of Everly Health, Inc, a diagnostics-driven digital healthcare company. She previously served as Deputy Chief Clinical Officer for Anthem, VP and GM of Provider Networks at American Well, and Entrepreneur in Residence at Harvard Medical School's Office of Technology Development. She has also founded multiple venture-backed companies, including the educational platform New Pathway and digital healthcare company InfiniteMD. Dr. Kwo is board certified in preventive care and occupational medicine and remains active as a practicing physician. She earned her M.D. from Harvard Medical School, an M.P.H. from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, and a B.A. from Stanford University.

“I’m honored to join Kestra’s board of directors at such a pivotal time,” said Dr. Kwo. “Kestra’s commitment to protecting patients through innovation in cardiac recovery deeply resonates with me. I look forward to contributing my experience in digital health and care-model innovation to help advance the company’s mission and expand its impact for patients and providers.”

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, visit www.kestramedical.com.