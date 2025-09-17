Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio Silver Inc., (the company) further to its news releases dated March 26, 2025, June 25, 2025 and August 12, 2025, announces it has further amended terms of the acquisition from Peruvian Metals Corp. (Peruvian) for the Maria Norte project, located in the District of Huachocopla, Huancavelica, Peru.

Subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals, including that of the exchange, the amended terms of the transaction with Peruvian includes the issuance of an adjusted number of payment securities to be 9.9% of the Issued capital shares of the company up to but not exceeding four million shares calculated on the date immediately following the completion and closing of a financing announced on September 11, 2025, to be issued to Peruvian and including payment by Rio Silver to Peruvian in the amount of $22,500 (U.S.), paid, along with semi-annual payments of $25,000 (U.S.) in the aggregate amount of $250,000 (U.S.) will remain as option payments. All other prior released terms of the transaction have been eliminated.

In other company business, the board of directors is pleased to announce the issuance to consultants and employees of 1.14 million options to purchase one Rio Silver Inc. common share for a price of $0.125 per share for a period of two years. The issuance of these options is subject to regulatory vesting provisions and subject to approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Rio Silver

Rio Silver is a resource development company that has been selectively identifying and acquiring precious metal assets that are anticipated to produce near-term cashflow to best assist the Company’s exploration / development plans, in a non-dilutive, shareholder-friendly way. We remain ever impressed and optimistic by the resilience and ingenuity of our host country as Peru continues to endorse supportive mining policies and continued growth, as evident by the continuing investment being witnessed throughout Peru.

