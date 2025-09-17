Denver, CO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JQRBT CRYPTO GROUP Ltd, a U.S.-based digital asset trading platform operating under comprehensive federal oversight, today announced a proactive User Protection and Transparency Initiative. The initiative is designed to combat a recent surge of unverified and malicious online claims, particularly targeting its growing user base in emerging markets like Indonesia.



The company has observed an increase in anonymous social media posts and forum discussions that inaccurately associate JQRBT with fraudulent schemes. These disinformation campaigns often appear on platforms with no verification processes, creating confusion and spreading unfounded fear among investors. JQRBT believes these tactics are employed by malicious actors to disrupt the growth of legitimate, regulated platforms.



"As we expand our services into vibrant markets like Indonesia, it is unfortunate but expected that we become a target for disinformation," said Ethan Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer of JQRBT CRYPTO GROUP. "Our response is not to engage with anonymous, baseless accusations. Instead, we are reinforcing the verifiable pillars of trust our platform is built on: unwavering compliance with U.S. regulations, institutional-grade security, and complete operational transparency."





Verifiable Facts Counteract Unverified Claims

Rather than addressing unsubstantiated rumors, JQRBT is directing users to publicly verifiable facts that confirm its legitimacy and commitment to consumer protection:

• U.S. Federal Regulatory Standing: JQRBT CRYPTO GROUP Ltd is a compliant U.S. entity. Its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are public record (CIK: 0002068554; File No.: 021-546214). Furthermore, the company is registered with the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) as a Money Service Business (MSB Registration Number: 31000299626424), obligating it to adhere to strict Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) standards.

• Institutional-Grade Security Architecture: As detailed in its whitepaper, JQRBT employs a multi-layered security strategy. Over 80% of user assets are held in institutional-grade, air-gapped cold storage protected by multi-signature protocols. The platform's infrastructure is shielded by advanced DDoS mitigation, Web Application Firewalls (WAF), and undergoes regular penetration testing by independent security firms.



"We urge our users and the public, especially in Indonesia, to be discerning about the source of their information," stated Isabella Moreau, Chief Marketing Officer at JQRBT. "Anonymous posts on social media are not a reliable source. Our U.S. regulatory filings are public record and can be independently verified. We encourage everyone to verify these facts for themselves and to trust official documentation over unsubstantiated online chatter."



JQRBT is committed to empowering its users with the knowledge to protect themselves. The new transparency initiative will include producing educational content in local languages to help users identify common online scams and differentiate fully regulated platforms like JQRBT from fraudulent entities.



How to Verify JQRBT's Legitimacy:

JQRBT encourages all users to confirm its regulatory status through official U.S. government channels:

1. SEC Filings: Search for "JQRBT" or CIK "0002068554" on the SEC's EDGAR database.

2. FinCEN MSB Registration: Search for "JQRBT CRYPTO GROUP LIMITED" or registration number "31000299626424" on the official FinCEN MSB Registrant Search website.

3. Official Website: All official information is available at https://www.jqrbt.com/.



About JQRBT CRYPTO GROUP Ltd

JQRBT CRYPTO GROUP Ltd is a next-generation digital asset trading platform headquartered in Denver, Colorado. As a regulated U.S. entity, JQRBT is committed to providing a secure, compliant, and efficient ecosystem for users worldwide to participate in the digital economy. The platform combines a high-performance matching engine, institutional-grade security, and a user-centric design to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the future of digital assets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.