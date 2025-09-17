Atossa Therapeutics Appoints CORE IR for Investor Relations, Shareholder Communications and Public Relations Services

SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS; “Atossa” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new approaches in breast cancer treatment and prevention, today announces it has appointed CORE IR, a strategic investor relations, public relations, and corporate advisory firm, to support the Company’s ongoing investor relations and communications initiatives. CORE IR specializes in emerging and established growth company strategies that enhance investor awareness, strengthen shareholder engagement, and broaden reach to target institutional and retail audiences.

Dr. Steven Quay, Chairman and CEO of Atossa, commented, “Our collaboration with CORE IR represents our continued commitment to drive value for our stakeholders and with the investment community. We are executing to plan and excited to communicate our progress with increasing market visibility. We believe CORE IR’s stewardship will help us better articulate our value proposition to existing and prospective shareholders.”

Under the terms of the engagement, CORE IR will provide a comprehensive suite of investor relations services including strategic messaging, non-deal roadshow support, investor targeting and outreach, and support for Atossa’s communication programs.

“We are gratified to partner with Atossa on their important journey,” said Scott Gordon, Co-Founder and President of CORE IR. “The Company is focused on advancing breast cancer prevention and treatment by pioneering new therapies with innovative science. We look forward to helping the company increase its engagement with the broader investment community.”

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming breast cancer treatment through innovative science and patient-focused solutions. The Company's lead product candidate, (Z)-endoxifen, is a highly potent SERM/D designed for use across the breast cancer spectrum, including risk-reduction, and treatment in the neoadjuvant, adjuvant, and metastatic settings. Atossa is committed to advancing its robust clinical research programs to improve patient outcomes while creating sustainable value for shareholders. For more information, visit atossatherapeutics.com.

