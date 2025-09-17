Intrado Appoints Lou Blatt as Chief Product Officer

LONGMONT, Colo., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Life & Safety, Inc. (Intrado) , the leader in emergency communications technology, today announced the appointment of Lou Blatt as the Chief Product Officer (CPO). Blatt brings over 20 years of corporate and product leadership experience to his new role, in which he will oversee the creation and development of innovative Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) and public safety solutions.

“We're at an inflection point where the entire industry is moving to end-to-end NG9-1-1, and Lou brings the product vision and execution experience we need to stay ahead of that curve,” said Matt Carter, CEO of Intrado. “His track record of innovation and relevant market experience will be critical as we push the boundaries of what's possible in emergency communications and expand access to the next generation of public safety technology.”

Blatt is an accomplished cross-functional business leader with a storied career leading teams to growth and success. Most recently, Blatt served as Head of Product for Vonage, spearheading the company’s CCaaS and UCaaS strategies and bringing intelligent contact center solutions to market. Blatt also previously served as SVP of Product Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer for OpenText, where he was responsible for sales and demand generation in addition to product development; and as the SVP of Market Strategy and Operations for Genesys, working with other department leaders to transform the company from a legacy contact center infrastructure vendor to a cloud-based customer experience technology provider. He has also held leadership roles at Pegasystems, ACI Worldwide and Peregrine Systems, each of which included product management responsibilities.

“Intrado has proven itself as THE driving force in advancing public safety standards and infrastructure, and I look forward to supporting its mission by delivering exceptional emergency services solutions,” said Lou Blatt, CPO of Intrado. “Intrado will continue to focus on innovations that leverage AI and other cutting-edge technologies to enable safety professionals and organizations to make more informed decisions and improve emergency response outcomes.”

For more information about Intrado, visit https://www.intrado.com/.

About Intrado

Intrado is the essential partner for those committed to saving lives and protecting communities anywhere in the world. As a leading global provider of trusted emergency response solutions, Intrado improves public safety outcomes by connecting help to those in need. The company blends legacy intelligence, modern technology, and passionately dedicated people to create end-to-end solutions that are innovative, resilient, intuitive, and insightful. For more information, visit www.intrado.com .

Media Contact