SHARC Energy Named Cohort 2 Finalist in New York Climate Exchange’s Sustainable Solutions Challenge

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the “Company”), the pioneer in wastewater energy transfer (“WET”), is pleased to announce that its best-in-class WET equipment has been selected as a Cohort 2 Finalist in the inaugural Sustainable Solutions Challenge hosted by The New York Climate Exchange (the “Exchange”).

The Sustainable Solutions Challenge is a global competition designed to identify and advance groundbreaking, implementation-ready innovations that address climate change and urban resilience. Finalists are recognized for their potential to integrate into The Climate Hub on Governors Island —a first-of-its-kind international center for climate education, research and innovation scheduled to open in 2029. The Challenge, made possible by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Intel, VELUX and the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, drew over 100 submissions representing 11 countries across 4 continents.

As a Cohort 2 finalist, SHARC Energy will be featured during The Exchange’s Finalist Showcase at Climate Week NYC 2025 on Thursday, September 25, on Governors Island, where attendees will have the opportunity to engage with SHARC’s innovative wastewater energy recovery technology. The Company will be displaying an at-scale 3D model of the SHARC 660 WET system currently in operation at the Alafia campus in East New York, Brooklyn. The Showcase will convene 150 stakeholders—including urban planners, developers, investors, researchers, architects, climate entrepreneurs and public officials.

Importantly, SHARC Energy is pleased to be featured alongside a host of other complementary technologies — together representing a portfolio of innovations that can accelerate the adoption of climate-resilient solutions across infrastructure, buildings, and communities.

Participation in Cohort 2 enables SHARC Energy to highlight the role of wastewater energy transfer in creating low-carbon, energy-efficient infrastructure for buildings and communities. The Company also acknowledges the ongoing support of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (“NYSERDA”) and Con Edison, whose leadership is helping accelerate the deployment of clean energy and resilient infrastructure solutions in New York.

“Being named a Cohort 2 finalist by the New York Climate Exchange is an important recognition of the role WET can play in decarbonizing cities,” said Michael Albertson, CEO of SHARC Energy. “We are excited to showcase our technology during Climate Week NYC, alongside complementary solutions, and to explore integration pathways in partnership with the Exchange, NYSERDA, Con Edison, and other stakeholders committed to advancing New York’s bold climate action goals.”

For more information regarding SHARC Energy and its projects, please visit www.sharcenergy.com.

About SHARC Energy



SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy recovery from the wastewater we send down the drain every day. SHARC Energy's systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy-efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential, and industrial buildings along with thermal energy networks, commonly referred to as “District Energy”.

SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA) and you can find out more on our SEDAR profile.

Learn more about SHARC Energy: Website | Investor Page | LinkedIn | YouTube | PIRANHA | SHARC

