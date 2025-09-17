Carpenter Technology Announces GICS Aerospace & Defense Sector Reclassification

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) today confirmed that its Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) designation, as determined by MSCI Inc. and S&P Dow Jones Indices, has been reclassified to 20101010 – Aerospace & Defense, effective September 30, 2025.

“While we remain focused on the execution of our strategy to drive long-term value, we believe this update will enhance our visibility with sector-focused investors and support a valuation that better reflects our earnings power and growth trajectory,” said Tony Thene, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Carpenter Technology is a critical provider of advanced alloy solutions for a broad range of applications across commercial aerospace and defense. The reclassification in GICS designation reflects the company’s strategic position and sustained revenue concentration in the Aerospace and Defense markets.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace and defense, medical, and other markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys including nickel, cobalt, and titanium and material process capabilities that solve our customers' current and future material challenges. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at https://www.carpentertechnology.com/.