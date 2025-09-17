Global Uranium Corp. Reports Results of Airborne ZTEM Survey at Astro Project, Athabasca Basin

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the “Company” or “Global”) is pleased to announce the results of the helicopter-borne Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic (“ZTEM”) survey completed at the Astro Project (“Astro”), located in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The survey was conducted by Geotech Ltd. between April 13 and April 28, 2025, using 400 metre-spaced flight lines and perpendicular tie lines. In total, more than 1,480 line-kilometres were flown across the property, with Condor Consulting providing real-time QA/QC, data processing, and interpretation. Pursuant to the terms of an option agreement announced on April 9, 2025, the Company has a right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Astro Project.

Figure 1 presents the outcomes of the survey, highlighting a 25-kilometre northeast-trending conductive corridor in the northern half of Astro. This corridor is interpreted as a series of fault-controlled graphitic and pelitic zones, which are widely recognized as favourable hosts for uranium mineralization in the Athabasca Basin. Several jogs and breaks were mapped along the trend, and cross-cutting structures were also identified that may act as fluid pathways and structural traps. A total of seven target zones (TZ) were defined. TZ1, TZ2, and TZ3 are considered high priority because they coincide with the strongest conductivity responses and favourable magnetic settings along the main corridor. TZ4, TZ5, TZ6, and TZ7 are classified as lower priority, representing moderate conductivity trends that may reflect additional graphitic faults or altered metasediments.

These results mark the first time Astro has been covered by a property-wide EM survey, and they represent a major advancement in understanding the basement geology beneath the Athabasca sandstone.

Global Uranium and its JV partner with respect to the Astro project, Cosa Resources, will now refine their exploration strategy to advance Astro toward drill readiness. Recommended next steps include ground-based geophysics such as Ambient Noise Tomography and EM surveys to prioritize strike segments and identify hydrothermal alteration systems, followed by drill testing of the highest-priority targets.

Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium, commented: “The survey has identified a kilometre-scale conductive trend, a feature commonly associated with structural corridors in the region. Additional ground work and drilling will be required to determine whether this anomaly is associated with uranium mineralization.”





Figure 1. Seven target zones (TZ) identified from ZTEM and magnetic data, with three high-priority zones (TZ1, TZ2, and TZ3) situated along the main 25-kilometre conductive corridor. Cross-cutting features and conductivity breaks improve the potential for structural traps favourable to uranium mineralization.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Global Uranium’s Vice President of Exploration, and a “Qualified Person” under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

For a discussion of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see its technical report entitled, “NI 43-101 on the Northwest Athabasca Project Northern Saskatchewan Centered at: Latitude 59°24’00” N, Longitude 109°54’00” W”, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT GLOBAL URANIUM CORP.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. In addition to its rights under the Option Agreement, the Company currently has rights to the following other uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

