Denver, CO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NEXVOLT Finance Academy (nxvvj.com), a global leader in AI-driven financial education, today announced the launch of its new "Investor Transparency Initiative." This comprehensive program is designed to empower investors with verifiable information and promote a higher standard of factual accuracy within the financial education sector, particularly as the company expands its presence in the German market.



The initiative comes in response to an observed increase in anonymous and unverified claims circulating on various online platforms. The company notes that such narratives, often lacking factual basis, can create confusion and undermine investor confidence.



"True empowerment in finance begins with transparent, verifiable knowledge. That has always been our mission," said Nico Hartwig, Dean of NEXVOLT Finance Academy. "With our rapid growth, we've seen the unfortunate side effect of becoming a target for baseless online chatter. Rather than engaging with anonymous sources, we are doubling down on our commitment to transparency. Our new initiative will provide clear, direct, and verifiable information, allowing serious investors to distinguish credible education from online noise."



The Investor Transparency Initiative includes several key components, effective immediately:

• Official Leadership Profiles: Publication of the detailed and verifiable credentials of the academy’s leadership team, including Dean Nico Hartwig, a distinguished alumnus of world-renowned business schools with over two decades of experience in global finance.

• A Dedicated "Fact Check" Portal: A new section on the official nxvvj.com website addressing common questions and clarifying the academy's educational model, operational principles, and use of modern communication tools to better serve its students.

• Enhanced Communication Channels: Increased direct engagement with the student community through live webinars and Q&A sessions, providing a forum for open dialogue.

• Educational Content on Media Literacy: Launching a new educational module for students focused on identifying credible financial information online and recognizing the tactics used in disinformation campaigns.



"We've been asked about our use of direct communication platforms like WhatsApp or about our educational model," said Olivia Brown, Communications Manager at NEXVOLT Finance Academy. "These are features designed for the modern investor who values accessibility and real-time information. Our initiative is designed to proactively answer these questions and set a benchmark for transparency in our industry. We believe in building trust through demonstrable action, not by reacting to every rumor."



NEXVOLT Finance Academy operates as a premier educational institution providing knowledge and technological tools, such as its proprietary AI-driven analytics platforms Ai Synthara and AI Nebulae. The academy empowers its students to navigate global markets effectively.



The company advises all current and prospective students to rely on its official website and direct communication channels as the sole source of accurate information regarding its programs, leadership, and vision.



About NEXVOLT Finance Academy

NEXVOLT Finance Academy is a world-leading institution for investment education, dedicated to empowering students through systematic and professional financial training. Led by Wall Street veteran Nico Hartwig, the academy leverages cutting-edge AI technology to provide insights into stocks, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, and foreign exchange markets. Our mission is to equip investors with the verifiable knowledge and advanced tools needed to confidently navigate complex financial markets and achieve sustainable wealth growth.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

