Ascent Solar and Defiant Space Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Global Defense and Space Market Opportunities

THORNTON, Colo. and NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies (Nasdaq: ASTI) (“Ascent” or the “Company”), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Defiant Space Corporation (“Defiant”), an emerging space company focused on scalable solutions for the defense and national security market.

Through this partnership, the companies will pursue opportunities in the U.S. defense and national security sectors, combining Ascent’s space-proven solar technology with Defiant’s ability to develop and integrate mission-focused space solutions. The collaboration is designed to address the growing demand for resilient, cost-effective capabilities supporting defense and security objectives.

In addition, Ascent and Defiant will collaborate to explore opportunities across allied and international space markets, including NATO and Five Eyes partner nations. By combining Defiant’s strategic relationships with Ascent’s proprietary thin-film solar technology, the companies aim to identify areas where advanced American solar solutions can contribute to shared defense, security, and commercial initiatives.

“Partnering with Defiant neatly aligns with Ascent’s mission to deliver lightweight, flexible and highly durable solar solutions to the most demanding markets,” said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. “By combining our technology with Defiant’s platforms, we are strengthening our role in U.S. national security initiatives and opening new commercial pathways for Ascent.”

“Defiant is focused on developing scalable solutions that strengthen the defense and national security market,” said Jeromy Grimmett, Chief Strategy Officer of Defiant Space. “By working with Ascent Solar, we can advance innovative technologies that align with critical mission needs while also creating new opportunities abroad for U.S.-developed space capabilities.”

This partnership reflects the growing importance of resilient, dual-use space technologies in both government and commercial domains. By aligning their capabilities, Ascent and Defiant are well positioned to serve the rapidly expanding $1 trillion global space economy projected by 2040.

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels, optimized for use in space, military and defense, and other applications where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience are paramount.

Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado.

To learn more, visit https://www.ascentsolar.com .

