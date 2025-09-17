TZNXG Launches Professional Suite with OTC Trading Desk and Dedicated Relationship Managers

Denver, CO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TZNXG CRYPTO GROUP LTD, the U.S.-based digital asset exchange built on a foundation of security and compliance, today announced the launch of its TZNXG Professional Suite. This comprehensive set of services is engineered specifically to meet the sophisticated needs of institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, providing a private banking experience for the digital asset world.



The TZNXG Professional Suite is a direct response to the growing demand from sophisticated market participants for more than just a standard trading interface. It addresses critical needs for deep liquidity, personalized support, and efficient, large-scale trade execution that are often unmet in the current digital asset landscape.



"The maturation of the digital asset market hinges on the entry of sophisticated capital, and that capital demands a level of service, security, and execution certainty that has been largely absent," said James Anderson, CEO of TZNXG. "Our Professional Suite is the bridge. We have combined institutional-grade infrastructure with the white-glove service expected from traditional finance to create a trusted gateway for serious investors."



Key features of the TZNXG Professional Suite include:

• Over-the-Counter (OTC) Trading Desk: For large-volume trades, TZNXG’s OTC desk provides a confidential and highly efficient execution service. Clients can transact significant blocks of digital assets with deep liquidity and minimal price impact (slippage). Trades are executed directly with a dedicated professional, ensuring privacy and optimal pricing away from the public order books.

• Dedicated Relationship Managers: Qualifying clients are assigned a dedicated Relationship Manager who serves as a single point of contact for all their needs. This personalized service includes streamlined onboarding, expert platform support, access to proprietary market insights from TZNXG's research team, and a direct line for any inquiries.

• Advanced API & Sub-Account Management: The suite offers institutional-grade API connectivity, including WebSocket for real-time data streams, empowering clients to integrate their proprietary trading systems seamlessly. The sub-account feature provides the flexibility for funds and family offices to manage multiple distinct portfolios or client strategies under a single master account with granular control.



The launch of the Professional Suite solidifies TZNXG’s position as a premier professional trading platform for the digital economy. By offering these institutional crypto services, TZNXG is lowering the barrier to entry for capital that requires robust infrastructure and a trusted counterparty for OTC crypto trading.



About TZNXG CRYPTO GROUP LTD

TZNXG CRYPTO GROUP LTD is a U.S.-domiciled digital asset exchange committed to providing the most secure, transparent, and user-centric gateway to the digital economy. Registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), TZNXG operates with a compliance-first ethos. The platform is engineered with institutional-grade security and a high-performance trading engine to serve retail users, professional traders, and institutional clients.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

