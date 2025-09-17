Pressure Monitoring Market Size to worth USD 25.88 Billion by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pressure Monitoring Market is estimated to be valued at USD 14.62 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 25.88 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2025 to 2032. This strong growth is driven by rising demand for precise and reliable pressure monitoring solutions across healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Moreover, the adoption of advanced technologies and stricter safety regulations are further accelerating market expansion.

Global Pressure Monitoring Market Key Takeaways

Pressure monitoring devices are expected to remain the top-selling product type, accounting for more than half of the global market revenue share by 2025.

Cardiology is anticipated to be the most lucrative application for pressure monitoring products, holding a market share of 32.1% in 2025.

Non-invasive pressure monitoring technology segment is set to account for 56.2% of the global pressure monitoring market share by 2025.

North America, with an estimated market share of 38.3% in 2025, is projected to lead the global pressure monitoring industry.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as a hotbed for pressure monitoring market companies during the assessment period.

Increasing Chronic Disease Burden Driving Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest pressure monitoring market analysis offers insights into key factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth driver is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

The global incidence of chronic conditions like hypertension, cardiovascular disorders, and respiratory diseases is increasing significantly. This is expected to drive demand for pressure monitoring devices as these conditions require regular or continuous pressure monitoring for both diagnosis and management.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1.28 billion adults aged 30 to 79 worldwide have hypertension. As the prevalence of such chronic diseases continues to increase, so will the need for and sales of pressure monitoring devices.

High Cost of Advanced Devices Slowing Down Market Growth

The prospective pressure monitoring market outlook appears promising. However, high cost of advanced pressure monitoring devices is a significant barrier to widespread market expansion.

Advanced systems, especially continuous and invasive pressure monitoring devices, are very costly. Because of this, many small and medium-sized hospitals and clinics avoid using them, dampening overall pressure monitoring market demand.

Technological Advancements Creating New Growth Opportunities

Advances in sensor miniaturization, MEMS, AI analytics, and wearable technology are making pressure monitoring devices more attractive. For example, creation of smaller, portable, and wearable devices makes pressure monitoring easier for both patients and healthcare providers. These innovations are expected to create new revenue streams for manufacturers of pressure monitoring products during the forthcoming period.

Increasing investment in expanding and upgrading healthcare infrastructure is expected to boost sales of pressure monitoring solutions. Many developing nations are expanding hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. This, in turn, will positively impact the pressure monitoring market value.

Emerging Pressure Monitoring Market Trends

Shift toward remote and home-based healthcare is a key growth-shaping trend in the pressure monitoring market. Telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and home healthcare are becoming popular in the contemporary world, driving demand for devices that support self-monitoring and real-time data sharing. For instance, home-use blood pressure monitors are becoming popular globally as patients increasingly prefer convenient, at-home monitoring solutions.

Rising popularity of non-invasive monitoring is positively impacting the target market. Non-invasive monitoring devices are safer, more comfortable, and ideal for frequent use in outpatient and home care settings.

There is a rising trend of using advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) in pressure monitoring solutions. These technologies are enhancing diagnostic accuracy, enabling predictive insights, and supporting real-time decision-making.

Wearable devices like smartwatches and built-in blood pressure monitoring features are gaining traction in the market. These devices offer the convenience of continuous, on-the-go monitoring, prompting proactive health management and patient engagement.

Analyst’s View

“The global pressure monitoring industry is poised to exhibit strong growth, owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, shift towards home-based care, ongoing technological advancements, increasing adoption of digital health solutions, and expansion of healthcare infrastructure,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Pressure Monitoring Market

Event Description and Impact Global Healthcare Infrastructure Modernization Description: Post-COVID-19 healthcare upgrades are improving hospital and clinic facilities. Impact: This is accelerating the adoption of advanced pressure monitoring systems worldwide. Technological Advancement and AI Integration Description: Artificial intelligence is being use in predictive analytics for patient monitoring.

Artificial intelligence is being use in predictive analytics for patient monitoring. Impact: This enhances diagnostic capabilities as well as increases demand for advanced pressure monitoring systems. Demographic and Disease Burden Shifts Description: The global aging population is expanding rapidly. Impact: Rising cases of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases are driving higher demand for pressure monitoring devices.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the pressure monitoring market report include:

Philips Healthcare

GE HealthCare

Medtronic plc

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Smiths Medical (ICU Medical)

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Masimo Corporation

Schiller AG

Beurer GmbH

Hillrom (a part of Baxter International)

A&D Medical

Mindray Medical International Limited

Spacelabs Healthcare

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.



Key Developments

In April 2025, BD launched HemoSphere Alta Advanced Monitoring Platform with AI-based algorithms. This new solution is designed to help clinicians proactively address instability in blood flow and pressure in critical situations.

In May 2025, Omron launched new home blood pressure monitors with built-in AI-powered detection of atrial fibrillation. These new monitors feature Omron’s new machine learning IntelliSense AFib algorithm to automatically screen for AFib with every single blood pressure measurement

In October 2024, researchers at the California Institute developed a laser-based head-worn device that noninvasively tracks cerebral blood flow and volume using speckle contrast optical spectroscopy (SCOS). This new device provides a direct way to assess stroke risk through physiological markers.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Pressure Monitoring Devices Hemodynamic Pressure Monitors (Blood Pressure and Heart Chambers/Vessels) Blood Pressure Monitors (BP Monitors) Pulmonary Pressure Monitors Intravenous / Central Venous Pressure Monitors Intracranial Pressure Monitors

Non-Hemodynamic Pressure Monitors Respiratory Pressure Monitors Intraocular Pressure (IOP) Monitors Urodynamic Pressure Monitors Gastrointestinal Pressure Monitors

Pressure Monitoring Accessories and Consumables Disposable Pressure Sensors and Transducers Reusable Pressure Transducers Blood Pressure Cuffs Others (Connection Tubing and Fluid-Flush Systems)



Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Cardiology

Neurology

Respiratory

Ophthalmology

Urology

Others (e.g., intrauterine and intra-abdominal pressure monitoring)

Technology Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Non-invasive Pressure Monitoring Technology

Invasive (Direct) Pressure Monitoring Technology

Mobility Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Stationary Pressure Monitoring Devices

Portable Pressure Monitoring Devices

Wearable/Remote Monitoring Devices





End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Healthcare Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Diagnostic Centers

Long-Term Care Facilities





Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hospitals Pharmacy

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Health and Wellness Stores





Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



