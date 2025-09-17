Convergent Wealth Advisors (CNWA) and RealSimple Crypto Exchange (RSCX) Issue Statement Against Fraudulent Scam Allegations

Denver, CO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Convergent Wealth Advisors (CNWA), a Denver-based registered investment advisory firm, together with its affiliated RealSimple Crypto Exchange (RSCX), today issued an official statement addressing and refuting recent fraudulent scam allegations. Both organizations reaffirm their commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and client protection, making clear that any such claims are entirely baseless and misleading.

Addressing the False Allegations

In recent weeks, malicious actors have circulated misinformation suggesting that CNWA and RSCX were involved in fraudulent schemes. These false claims include attempts to impersonate the firms, tricking individuals into paying so-called “recovery fees” or engaging in fictitious “high-yield investments.”

CNWA emphasizes that neither the firm nor RSCX has ever been associated with fraudulent activities. Both organizations maintain strict compliance with U.S. regulatory frameworks and have never faced financial disputes of this nature.

To protect clients, CNWA and RSCX reiterate that official communication is conducted exclusively through their verified websites and designated channels. Clients are urged to remain vigilant against unsolicited private messages or unrealistic “risk-free” investment promises — hallmark tactics of online scammers.

Commitment to Transparency and Compliance

CNWA operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), under CRD# 336657 and SEC# 802-132946, ensuring strict adherence to regulatory standards in all advisory services.

RSCX is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), under MSB Registration Number: 31000298867972, and complies with all federal AML and KYC requirements.

These credentials underscore both organizations’ legitimacy and provide clients with the assurance that they operate within a highly secure and regulated environment.

Strengthening Client Protection

As part of their anti-fraud commitment, CNWA and RSCX have implemented enhanced measures to safeguard clients, including:

Verified communication channels – ensuring information is distributed solely via official websites and group platforms.

Client education – helping investors identify and avoid common scam tactics.

Robust safeguards – ensuring that all transactions conducted through RSCX remain secure and fully compliant.

In a further demonstration of accountability, CNWA pledges to compensate clients tenfold for any verified losses due to fraudulent activity occurring on its official platform, provided supporting evidence is presented.

Trusted Partners in Wealth and Digital Asset Management

With headquarters in Denver, CNWA specializes in personalized wealth management strategies for high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses, while RSCX delivers a secure, transparent platform for cryptocurrency transactions. Together, they embody a client-first philosophy, built on professionalism, integrity, and innovation.

Conclusion

The recent allegations against CNWA and RSCX are unfounded attempts to discredit reputable, compliant institutions. Both organizations remain steadfast in their mission to provide secure, transparent, and trustworthy financial services.

For more information, visit convergentwealthadvisors.com for wealth management services or the official RSCX website for secure cryptocurrency trading.

Media Contact

Company Name: Convergent Wealth Advisors (CNWA)

Website: https://convergentwealthadvisors.com/

Contact: Daniel Terey

Email: service@convergentwealthadvisors.com

Company Name: RealSimple Crypto Exchange (RSCX)

Website: https://realsimplecrypto.com

Contact: Jim Soens

Email: mail@realsimplesocial.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.