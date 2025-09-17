Chicago, IL, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shibo is launching the next phase of his impact across NFTs, crypto communities, and real-world cultural events. Shibo has co-founded Doginal Dogs, a popular NFT project. At this point, he is entering a new phase to drive the convergence of blockchain, entertainment, and philanthropy.

A New Recipe to Change Web3

Shibo has built a strong presence on X (Twitter). Here, his daily Spaces draw more than 20,000 listeners and generate millions of impressions each week. These talks cover changes in culture, community, and the market in Web3.

The attention around these Spaces has grown thanks to the regular involvement of well-known people from business and entertainment. These Spaces are now where mainstream culture and blockchain innovation meet.

Shibo’s co-creation of Doginal Dogs has attracted the curiosity of many. The operation made him one of the top builders in the NFT field. People often compare the project to CryptoPunks because of its cultural significance. It has now grown into a community with a floor price of over $5,000. It shows that NFTs are becoming more than just digital assets. These tokens are also symbols of identity, community, and cultural history in the crypto world.

Crypto and Mainstream Culture

Shibo has always worked to make Web3 more than just online communities. He has had famous people from all over the world on his Twitter/X Spaces. The list includes Grant Cardone, Jason Derulo, and many more. Shibo connects mainstream entertainment with blockchain culture by bringing in A-list celebrities. This helps keep crypto in the news around the world.

Shibo has been working to bring crypto culture into real life, going beyond internet memes. He has put on big events - such as DDVEGAS and DDNYC - at important venues. The location list includes TAO Group, The Venetian, Moxy, and Marriott. These events aim to turn the energy of online communities into real-world impact.

About Shibo

Shibo is a crypto entrepreneur, community leader, and important voice in the Web3 space. He is known as the biggest voice in XRP's history. Also, he has earned a reputation as a trusted expert in trading, NFTs, and cultural leadership.

He is the co-founder of Doginal Dogs, as mentioned. He is also host of one of the most listened-to Spaces on Twitter/X, and organizer of major real-world events. In this context, Shibo continues to define how crypto intersects with culture, community, and philanthropy.

Shibo’s official website and social media pages below contain more information for anyone interested.

