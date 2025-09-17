Sri Lanka Taxi Charter Service launch Private Taxi Charter Service for Japanese Travelers

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong-based Sri Lanka Taxi Charter Service International Limited announces the launch of a 24/7 private taxi charter tailored for Japanese travelers, effective September 1, 2025. The service pairs Japanese-speaking, government-registered drivers with clean, dedicated, air-conditioned vehicles to deliver safe, efficient, and comfortable journeys across Sri Lanka at affordable, flat rates.

The company’s mission is to give travelers a secure, frictionless way to move—from airport transfers to bespoke sightseeing—removing language barriers and pricing uncertainty that often complicate on-site arrangements. Reservations are completed online in advance so cars can meet passengers immediately upon arrival, enabling seamless door-to-door travel day or night.

Key features include robust Japanese-language support; round-the-clock, year-round operation; an industry-lowest price guarantee; and full-day private charters starting from ¥14,400. Safety is prioritized through exclusive use of drivers officially registered with Sri Lanka’s government, regular safety training, and ongoing vehicle inspections. Experienced drivers propose efficient routes to minimize travel time, while air conditioning ensures comfort even in tropical conditions. Every booking provides a clean, dedicated car for added comfort.

For Japanese travelers, the flat-rate charter model enables flexible, stress-free itineraries without worrying about time or distance. Travelers can secure transportation in their native language before departure, avoiding the need to negotiate locally or navigate unclear pricing, and enjoy a highly flexible, low-cost alternative to conventional package tours. Local staff familiar with the area provide sightseeing tips and itinerary advice so even first-time visitors can plan with confidence.

Booking is simple at the company website prior to travel, with immediate private car pickup upon arrival. Major credit cards are accepted, and travelers may prepay or settle on arrival. Suggested routes and customizable plans let customers tailor day trips, multi-day tours, and transfers to personal schedules and interests. Japanese staff and local drivers work in tandem to ensure a safe, comfortable, and memorable stay.

Media Contact

Sri Lanka Taxi Charter Service International Limited

Public Relations – Shintaro Okuda

Email: shintaro.okuda@srilankataxicharterservice.com

Phone: +852 6775 0739