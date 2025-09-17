Fluent Named to Crain’s New York Business 2025 Best Places to Work List

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading commerce media company, today announced its inclusion on Crain’s New York Business 2025 Best Places to Work list. This recognition highlights Fluent’s ongoing commitment to cultivating a workplace where performance, innovation, collaboration, and community thrive.

The annual Crain’s list identifies companies across industries that excel in areas such as employee engagement, workplace culture, benefits, and professional development. Rankings are determined through confidential employee surveys and employer questionnaires assessing everything from compensation and career growth to flexibility and corporate citizenship.

“At Fluent, our people are the driving force behind our growth and success,” said Don Patrick, CEO of Fluent. “We’ve worked hard to create an environment where employees feel supported, empowered, and inspired to do their best work for our partners and each other. Being recognized by Crain’s New York Business is a true reflection of the culture our team has built together.”

Fluent continues to embrace hybrid work flexibility with its main HQ in downtown Manhattan, and employees across North America contributing to a culture that prizes both performance and purpose. From mental health resources and mentorship programs to discretionary time off and flexible schedules, Fluent invests in its people to ensure they can thrive both personally and professionally.

“Fluent’s culture is defined by connection—whether that’s connecting with colleagues, collaborating across teams, or delivering meaningful results for clients,” said Patrick Sweeney, VP, People, Fluent.

The Crain’s New York Business Best Places to Work program is conducted in partnership with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm. This year’s winners represent organizations across New York that set the standard for workplace excellence, proving that prioritizing people is key to long-term success.

To explore career opportunities at Fluent, visit https://fluentco.com/careers/.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, privacy-first infrastructure, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights, visit https://www.fluentco.com.

