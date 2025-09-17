iPETcertum™ by Claritas, State-of-the-Art Software for Enhancement, Automated Segmentation and Accurate Quantification in PET, PET-CT/MRI Scans, Receives Clearance from Brazilian Regulator ANVISA

NEW YORK and LONDON and SAO PAULO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas NucMed Tech Brazil S.A. (“Claritas NucMed Brazil”), a subsidiary of UK-based Claritas NucMed Technologies Ltd (“Claritas NucMed”), a company specializing in image processing and quantification for the nuclear medicine imaging industry, is pleased to announce that it has secured regulatory clearance from the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency, ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária) to market its cutting-edge technology, iPETcertum™ in Brazil.

iPETcertum™, recently cleared by the US FDA, will be distributed in Brazil by New Vida Medicamentos e Productos Ltda., a wholly owned subsidiary of Claritas NucMed Brazil, and an approved distributor of medical devices in the country.

The iPETcertum™ segmentation feature enables clinicians to visualize, on a single click, regions of interest (tumours/lesions) in PET, PET-CT/MRI scans, thereby aiding physicians to quickly access, for review and analysis, accurate whole body SUV uptakes and volumes that could otherwise, have taken much longer with manual segmentation. The display of segmentation regions is based on clinician defined parameters (minimum/maximum thresholds) of SUV and volume values.

The advanced image enhancement capability in iPETcertum™ removes noise improving visibility in PET, PET-CT/MRI scans. Noisy scans obtained with reduced isotope dose and/or reduced scan time, can be enhanced to yield reliable diagnostic quality images/scans. In this process no new feature or artifact is introduced, only noise is suppressed, and fine lesions (low uptake areas) are not lost or missed.

The rapidly increasing demand for PET imaging is a global phenomenon backed by numerous reasons including the increasing prevalence of chronic disease, advancement in treatment technologies, aging populations, and the wider use of PET scanning beyond cancer, to cardiac, vascular, and neurological conditions. In Brazil, the recently decreed policy for coverage of such diagnostic scans by both government and private insurance sectors, have further contributed to this growth in demand resulting in long wait times and shortages. An additional challenge is the extensive effort required, often going into several hours, on the part of nuclear medicine physicians to manually interpret and analyse PET scans to diagnose and determine treatment. Not only is manual annotation labour-intensive, demanding high levels of expertise, but it also faces the challenge of the risk of human error, leading to potential omission of small lesions.

Dr. Fernando Salis, a practicing nuclear medicine physician and CEO of Claritas NucMed Tech Brazil, commented, “We are very pleased with this latest clearance from ANVISA for iPETcertum™, as it enables us to deploy the latest cutting-edge capabilities in PET imaging to aid the nuclear medicine industry in Brazil. We have been actively engaged with clinicians across Brazil to deploy, Claritas iPET™, the company’s software for reduced scan time and reduced isotope dosage.” Dr. Salis added, “iPETcertum™, is a powerful and effective tool that can assist clinicians by removing the labour-intensive task of manual segmentation, freeing up time to focus on diagnostics and decision making. Further, iPETcertum™ removes the issue of subjectivity, as it provides values based on uptake values at a voxel level, it can be used as an effective tool for measuring and monitoring of treatment progress over time.”

iPETcertum™ is agnostic to equipment brand/manufacturer and works with all types of radionuclides (i.e. isotopes) and can be easily integrated into existing systems. It works just as effectively for full body PET, PET-CT scans as well as scans of selected anatomies.

About

Claritas NucMed Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of Claritas HealthTech Ltd, is based in London, United Kingdom, and is the authorised distributor of Claritas iPET™, iPETcertum™, iSPECTcardiac™, and other nuclear medicine devices globally.

Claritas HealthTech Ltd conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on medical image processing and AI assisted interpretation and diagnostics. Claritas aims to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology enabling and assisting doctors and physicians to make accurate diagnosis and improve patient lives.

Claritas NucMed Tech Brazil S/A a subsidiary of Claritas NucMed Technologies Ltd, is based in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

For more information, please visit www.claritashealthtech.com

For Enquiries, please contact:

Devika Dutt, COO

Claritas HealthTech Ltd

Claritas NucMed Technologies Ltd

d.d@claritasco.com