FLEXJET UNVEILS FIRST GULFSTREAM G700, REDEFINING LUXURY IN PRIVATE JET TRAVEL

Cleveland, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexjet, a global leader in luxury private aviation, today marked the formal introduction of the industry-defining Gulfstream G700 to its fleet, expanding one of the world’s largest and most refined collections of large-cabin aircraft. The largest and fastest Gulfstream ever produced, Flexjet’s fleet of G700s delivers to the fractional jet ownership marketplace an offering unparalleled in its boldness, luxury and performance.

Current and prospective Flexjet aircraft Owners can gain immediate access to this sought-after aircraft without waiting on the years-long manufacturer backlog. The number of G700 aircraft in circulation globally remains in just the double digits, and Flexjet is officially launching the program with three of these $96 million aircraft operating within its fleet.

“True to the belief that history favors the bold, we continue to bring to market a level of luxury, service and prestige that is simply not available from any other fractional provider and the G700 is the latest example,” said Flexjet Chairman Kenn Ricci. “As luxury increasingly comes to equate to the freedom and control of enriching one’s time, the G700 aligns seamlessly with those who seek to shape their world both effortlessly and exceptionally.”

By year-end 2025, Flexjet’s growing fleet of more than 340 of the world’s most ultramodern private aircraft will include more than 60 large cabin aircraft with international range made up of Gulfstream G450s, G650s and now the flagship G700. All of them are outfitted with artisan interiors from the renowned LXi Cabin Collection and Starlink Wi-Fi connectivity.[i]

“From the Baby Boomers to Gen Xers to corporate flight departments, the desire for larger aircraft that can fly longer distances continues to grow,” added Flexjet CEO Michael Silvestro. “With a ramp presence that is second to none, unmatched size, speed and wellness-based cabin amenities, the G700 is strongly resonating, and our pre-sales indicate this is truly the ultra-long-range aircraft the market is most excited about.”

Boasting an impressive range of 7,750 nautical miles and a cruising speed of 567 knots, the power and performance of the G700 is paired with an ultra-spacious interior. The cabin can accommodate up to 15 passengers plus a cabin server, comfortably, and features a generous 6-foot-3 height clearance, surrounded by 20 panoramic oval windows offering sweeping views and an abundance of natural light.

Meticulously designed by Flexjet with four distinct zones, the cabin provides the experience of a modern-day home, allowing passengers to transition between work, play, dining and rest.

For more refined accommodation on overnight flights, the interior includes a private fixed bedroom, fully reclining lie-flat seats and a convertible divan, all adding up to a far more sufficient overnight arrangement for both the aircraft Owner and their guests. This aircraft allows for augmented crew shifts, making possible true nonstop long-haul journeys.

Amidst the G700’s remarkable advancements, its pioneering wellness features stand out, ensuring passengers arrive across oceans and continents not merely transported, but genuinely restored. An innovative circadian lighting system is designed with the express purpose of minimizing jet lag. Engineered to harmonize with one’s journey, this dynamic lighting system orchestrates illumination patterns that align with your travel trajectory, offering a seamless and restorative transition across time zones.

Even while cruising at 41,000 feet, the G700 sets a new benchmark with a cabin altitude of just 2,840 feet—approximately 20% lower than its closest competitors, such as the Global 7500. This altitude delivers a palpable advantage in passenger and crew wellness. Complement that with noise suppression that offers an experience 25 percent quieter than its nearest competitor and a Plasma Ionization Clean Air System, which replenishes 100% of the cabin atmosphere with fresh air every two to three minutes, and these understated yet significant innovations make the G700 experience unparalleled.

The Gulfstream G700 will operate as part of Flexjet’s celebrated Red Label by Flexjet program, delivering to fractional Owners the industry’s highest levels of personalization and service. Red Label offers access to the world’s most modern fractional jet fleet, truly unique artisan interiors making up the LXi Cabin Collection and flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft/tail number. These Dedicated Crews include Flexjet Cabin Servers who have undergone training at Flexjet’s Red Label Academy outside of London, which is precisely tailored to the unique service nuances and capabilities present on the G700.

Red Label has evolved to include curated moments beyond the aircraft, including the FXLUXE Travel Guides and Chairman’s Club destination experiences available on a gratis basis to Red Label aircraft Owners.

Further underscoring its 30-year legacy of innovation, Flexjet this year announced key developments including welcoming an $800 million equity investment from a consortium of strategic investors led by L Catterton, an affiliate of LVMH, marking the largest equity investment in the history of private aviation.

Added Silvestro, “As we mark our 30th anniversary, reflection brings pride—but the true excitement lies in recent milestones, including the launch of this remarkable aircraft, all working in tandem to reinforce our position as the world’s finest provider of private jet travel.”

