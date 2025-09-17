National Association of Specialty Pharmacy Honors Poster Award Winners and Scholarship Recipients at the 2025 Annual Meeting & Expo

Washington, DC, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) recognized outstanding poster presentations and awarded five Ron Bookman Memorial Scholarships during its record-breaking 2025 Annual Meeting & Expo.

This year, 111 abstracts were accepted for poster presentation. Authors participated in an interactive Q&A forum with attendees to further expound on their research and results. Poster judges and conference attendees selected four winning posters. The research detailed in the posters demonstrates the value of complex clinical literature and showcases work that specialty pharmacies perform on a day-to-day basis.

The winners are:

Specialty Pharmacy Outcomes & Practice-Based Research: Bisni Narayanan, Yale New Haven Health System, for “Patient reported outcomes, and adherence among patients with multiple sclerosis treated with disease modifying therapies at an integrated health system specialty pharmacy.”

Specialty Pharmacy Products, Services, or Programs: Andrew Wash, CPS Solutions, LLC, for “Utilization of a health-system specialty pharmacy to optimize management of HCV-positive kidney transplant recipients.”

Digital Engagement/Technology in Specialty Pharmacy Services: Diana Le, UVA Health System, for “Optimizing specialty medication access through multi-step order transmittal (MSOT) workflows: a single health system evaluation.”

Attendee Choice: Megan Rees, Loopback Analytics, for “Identification of a feasible, evidence-based approach to ulcerative colitis disease assessment by specialty pharmacies.”

With the generous support of Onco360, CareMed and ConnectMed360, NASP proudly awarded five Ron Bookman Memorial scholarships to deserving students. The scholarships, in the amount of $2,500 each, are awarded for academic achievement, a commitment to serving others, a strong work ethic, and leadership qualities. The scholarship winners are:

Angel Edwards, University of Michigan College of Pharmacy

Ronald Galvez, University of Utah College of Pharmacy

Selina Jin, University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy

Makayla Roberts, Ferris State College of Pharmacy

Samiksha Prasanna, The Ohio State University, College of Public Health

These individuals represent the best and the brightest in the specialty pharmacy industry, and their announcements were met with applause at the NASP 2025 Annual Meeting & Expo, September 14-17 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, CO. The Poster Award winners and Scholarship recipients were recognized during the meeting to a record audience of over 2,100 attendees.

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

NASP is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade organization and is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. The mission of the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is to empower specialty pharmacy stakeholders to advance the standard of patient care. NASP supports a free-market healthcare system in which all specialty pharmacies compete on the same fair and level playing field, because that is in the best interest of the patients we collectively serve. NASP is committed to working with all stakeholders and policymakers to ensure that all patients have access to the life-saving medications they need and the high touch patient care and support services they deserve from the pharmacy of their choosing. NASP members include the nation’s leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors, and practicing pharmacists. With more than 3,500 members, NASP is unifying the voices of specialty pharmacy in the United States.