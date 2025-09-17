PolyPid to Present at Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference and Participate in 4th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) ("PolyPid" or the "Company"), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that management will be presenting at the Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Virtual Investor Conference on September 30, 2025. Additionally, management will be participating in the upcoming 4th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference on October 9, 2025.

Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference, September 30, 2025, Virtual

Management will present at the conference, as part of a fireside chat with Craig-Hallum Senior Research Analyst, Chase Knickerbocker at 4:15 p.m. ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one virtual meetings.

Webcast Access: The webcast presentation can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/fall2025/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/LnVaeQkg6b0

The webcast presentation can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at or directly at Replay: The webcast will be available for replay following the event

The webcast will be available for replay following the event One-on-One Meetings: To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2025invreg/







4th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference, October 9, 2025, Metropolitan Club, New York, NY

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the conference.

Investors interested in meeting with PolyPid should contact their ROTH representative.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. Following positive phase 3 results, New Drug Application (NDA) submission of D-PLEX₁₀₀, PolyPid's lead product candidate, for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections, is expected in early 2026. In addition, the Company has an innovative pipeline in oncology, obesity and diabetes.

For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected NDA submission and its timing. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on February 26, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

PolyPid Ltd.

Ori Warshavsky

908-858-5995

IR@Polypid.com

Investor Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

polypid@arxhq.com