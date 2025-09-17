ADARx Pharmaceuticals Appoints Industry Veteran, Laura Shawver, Ph.D., as Board Chair

– Accomplished biopharma executive and entrepreneur brings a 25-year track record of upscaling valuable companies and realizing the potential of their innovations –

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADARx), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing next-generation RNA therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Laura Shawver, Ph.D., as Chair of its Board of Directors.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Shawver to our Board. Laura’s outstanding track record of driving strategic growth and developing innovative therapies comes at a pivotal time as we scale to advance our pipeline and expand the impact of our next-generation RNA therapeutics across multiple disease areas,” said Dr. Zhen Li, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADARx. “Laura’s visionary leadership in our industry, combined with her deep commitment to patient-driven innovation, brings an extraordinary blend of insight and expertise that will be instrumental as we advance our mission.”

Dr. Shawver added, “It is an honor to assume the role of Board Chair at such a pivotal time for ADARx. With multiple clinical programs progressing toward key milestones and a deep pipeline of preclinical assets, the company is well positioned to drive meaningful innovation in RNA therapeutics. I look forward to working closely with the Board and Management to help guide the company’s strategic growth and continue building long-term value.”

Dr. Shawver is a strategic leader with a wealth of leadership experience in the biopharma industry. She is currently chair of the board of directors of Adcendo ApS as well as a member of the boards of directors of ARS Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SPRY) and Dovetail Therapeutics. Dr. Shawver most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstan Therapeutics (acquired by AbbVie). Her prior leadership roles include Chief Executive Officer of Silverback Therapeutics (acquired by ARS Pharmaceuticals) and President and Chief Executive Officer of Synthorx (acquired by Sanofi). Dr. Shawver holds a Ph.D. in Pharmacology and a B.S. in Microbiology, both from the University of Iowa.

About ADARx Pharmaceuticals

ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company dedicated to transforming cutting-edge science into next-generation RNA medicines across a wide range of therapeutic areas. We have developed technology to control the expression of specific disease drivers with highly selective RNA targeted therapies with the goal of delivering life-changing treatments for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. ADARx is focused on advancing and expanding a deep pipeline of highly potent, durable and selective RNA-targeted therapeutic candidates, developing product candidates for the treatment of complement-mediated, genetic, cardiovascular, thrombosis, central nervous system and metabolic (obesity) diseases. In addition to our wholly-owned programs, we have entered into a collaboration and license option agreement with AbbVie to develop small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics across multiple disease areas, including neuroscience, immunology and oncology. Follow ADARx on LinkedIn.