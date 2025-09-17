The Apache Software Foundation Announces New Top-Level Project

Wilmington, DE , Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today announced that Apache Fory ™ has graduated from incubation and is now a Top-Level Project (TLP).

Apache Fory is a high-performance, multi-language serialization framework designed to revolutionize data exchange between systems and languages. By leveraging just-in-time (JIT) compilation and zero-copy techniques, Fory achieves up to 170x faster performance compared to other serialization frameworks—all while being easy-to-use and secure by design.

“Becoming an ASF Top-Level Project is a significant achievement for our community,” said Shawn Yang, Apache Fory PMC Chair. “We are proud to provide developers with a secure, high-performance serialization framework, and we look forward to expanding Apache Fory’s ecosystem with the support of the ASF and our growing contributor base.”

Key features of Apache Fory include:

Cross-language serialization: Supports Java, Python, C++, Go, JavaScript, Rust, Scala, and Kotlin

Supports Java, Python, C++, Go, JavaScript, Rust, Scala, and Kotlin Zero-copy optimization: Reduces memory overhead for large datasets

Reduces memory overhead for large datasets Schema evolution : Ensures forward and backward compatibility for evolving data structures

: Ensures forward and backward compatibility for evolving data structures Security-first approach : Class registration prevents deserialization vulnerabilities

: Class registration prevents deserialization vulnerabilities Multiple protocols: Object graph, Row format, and Java-compatible modes

As a Top-Level Project, Apache Fory will continue to expand its capabilities and ecosystem:

Enhanced schema evolution for seamless cross-language compatibility

Production-ready Rust and C++ serialization support

Ongoing optimization of Pyfory with drop-in replacement for pickle

Integration with gRPC and migration tooling for Protobuf

Expanded documentation, contributor mentorship programs, and case studies from production users

Open source projects need healthy communities to thrive. The ASF provides projects with services and mentorship for building resilient and durable communities throughout their lifecycle. The Apache Incubator provides services to incoming projects (called podlings) that want to enter the ASF and adopt the Apache Way.

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) is the global home for open source software, powering some of the world’s most ubiquitous software projects including Apache Airflow, Apache Camel, Apache Cassandra, Apache Groovy, Apache HTTP Server, and Apache Kafka. Established in 1999, The ASF is at the forefront of open source innovation, setting industry standards to advance software for the public good. Learn more at https://apache.org .

The ASF’s annual Community Over Code event is where open source technologists convene to share best practices and use cases, forge critical relationships, and learn about advancements in their field. https://communityovercode.org/



© The Apache Software Foundation. “Apache” is a registered trademark or trademark of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



Media Contact

press@apache.org



###





