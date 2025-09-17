Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) has reviewed the portfolio and announces that as at 30 June 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (‘NAV’) of the Company was 88.4 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated including a special dividend of 5.6 pence per share which will be paid on 24 September 2025 to those shareholders on the register on 5 September 2025.

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66