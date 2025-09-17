Patina Group to deliver full-spectrum hospitality at 2025 Ryder Cup

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patina Group, the official catering partner of PGA of America, today unveiled its all-inclusive hospitality program for the thousands of spectators attending the 2025 Ryder Cup (Sept. 23–28) at the iconic Bethpage Black on Long Island.

Known for redefining dining at major events such as the PGA Championship, Patina Group is now set to deliver a restaurant-quality experience in a fully constructed, temporary setting that rivals permanent venues in scale and sophistication.

A high-end experience, anywhere

The 2025 Ryder Cup features more than 1.5 million square feet of constructed event space, transforming Bethpage Black into a world-class hospitality destination. With 16 onsite kitchens, 64 chalets, 64 suites and six triple-decker clubs, the infrastructure is designed to deliver high-volume, high-quality meals across breakfast, lunch and snack periods – proving that luxury dining can be executed flawlessly in a temporary environment. Patina Group will serve thousands of premium guests per day, similar to the equivalent of everyone in attendance at a major arena.

All food is prepared fresh onsite using never-frozen, restaurant-quality ingredients, and the culinary team includes executive chefs from Patina’s flagship restaurants in New York City, Southern California, Orlando and Boston. This pop-up culinary campus is powered by more than 2,000 team members, including support from parent company Delaware North’s global hospitality network.

A singular vision for Ryder Cup hospitality

In a departure from the norm, where multiple hospitality vendors typically share responsibilities at an event of this magnitude, Patina Group will manage nearly every aspect of the event’s food and beverage programming, including:

Premium hospitality venues for spectators

Dedicated nutrition programs for American and European players and their families

All-access concession markets for Ryder Cup+ ticket holders

Complimentary food and beverage service for volunteers, staff, vendors and media

International Pavilion and Hospitality ticket holders

Delaware North’s UK-based hospitality team, which services locations such as Wembley Stadium in London, is also supporting European player and family feeding – ensuring cultural and dietary preferences are met with precision and care.

Local flavor, global stage

Patina Group’s commitment to local sourcing shines through its partnerships with New York vendors, including Bagel Boss, Eli’s Bakery, Dilenas Dolcina, Selena’s Gourmet, DeBragga, Tucker’s Black Angus Ranch, Lively Run Dairy, Coyle’s Ice Cream, L’Arte De Gelato, Gotham Seafood and Flatbush Granola. These vendors will be featured across premium hospitality spaces, bringing regional authenticity to the Ryder Cup experience.

Every guest, every bite

All general admission ticket holders will have access to the Ryder Cup Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverage Program through Ryder Cup+, which includes unlimited entrées, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages at seven on-course concession markets: 1 Tee Market, 6 Fairway Market, 9 Fairway Market, 13 Fairway Market, 14 Green Market, 15 Fairway Market and 18 Green Market. Entrees are grilled fresh at each market complex.

The program also extends to volunteers, working staff, vendors and credentialed media. International Pavilion and Hospitality ticket holders will have access to complimentary food and beverages within their venues in addition to the Ryder Cup+ program. Water will be available to all patrons and staff at no cost throughout the course.

Alcoholic beverages will be transacted separately using accepted cashless payment methods. In total, there are 262 points of sale across the 18 bar locations around the course – ensuring expeditious service.

Hospitality by the Numbers

Projected service includes:

135,000 burgers, 93,000 hot dogs, 80,000 chicken sandwiches, 70,000 Italian sausages

60,000 breakfast sandwiches

225,000 bags of chips, 165,000 sweets

475,000 beers, 10,000 bottles of vodka, 4,500 bottles of bourbon

665,000 bottles of water, 192,000 bottles of Gatorade, 226,000 cans of Pepsi

