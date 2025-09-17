Fluence Named a Tier 1 Energy Storage Supplier in S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Premier List of Tier 1 Cleantech Companies 2025

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, services, and asset optimization software, today announced that it has been named a Tier 1 energy storage supplier in the inaugural S&P Global Commodity Insights Premier List of Tier 1 Cleantech Companies.

The annual list recognizes leading suppliers across four technology categories: solar PV modules, solar PV inverters, energy storage systems, and wind turbines. Companies are evaluated using a rigorous six-point methodology that considers market presence, manufacturing scale and diversification, financial performance, sustainability factors, and other key indicators. The classification, which will be updated annually, is designed to provide clarity and transparency for developers, offtakers, and financiers seeking resilient and reliable partners in the cleantech industry.

“This recognition from S&P Global Commodity Insights underscores our position as a global market leader and a trusted partner for our customers,” said Julian Nebreda, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fluence. “Being named a Tier 1 company for energy storage systems validates our commitment to bankability, scale, and sustainable innovation. It is a testament to the dedication of our team and the value we deliver to customers worldwide as we transform the way we power our world.”

The recognition adds to a growing list of recent accolades for Fluence. In August 2025, the company was named to Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group’s list of America’s Greatest Companies 2025, which evaluates organizations on financial strength, workforce performance, innovation, and sustainability. The previous month, in July 2025, the Australian Clean Energy Council honored the Liddell Battery Project, developed with AGL and BlackRock Industries, with its Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity Award.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage and optimization software for renewables and storage. The Company's solutions and operational services are helping to create a more resilient grid and unlock the full potential of renewable portfolios. With gigawatts of projects successfully contracted, deployed, and under management across nearly 50 markets, the Company is transforming the way we power our world for a more sustainable future.



For more information, visit our website , or follow us on LinkedIn or X . To stay up to date on the latest industry insights, sign up for Fluence's Full Potential Blog .



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, beliefs, assumptions, prospects, plans, and objectives of management. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as "may," "possible," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "commits", "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions and variations thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events, and their potential effects on our business. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting our business will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to such factors set forth under Item 1A."Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 29, 2024, and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the effect of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.