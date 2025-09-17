CCC applauds pipe organ design for St. George’s Cathedral

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce that Orgues Letourneau has completed its design of the new pipe organ for St. George’s Cathedral in Perth, Australia. The Perth Diocesan Trustees, which oversees the Cathedral’s assets, signed a contract with CCC last year for a pipe organ from Quebec-based Orgues Letourneau. With red oak casework and attached three-manual console, the organ will boast a total of 3,225 pipes. This handcrafted instrument will serve as a centrepiece for the Cathedral’s rich musical heritage, enhancing liturgical celebrations, concerts, and community events.

St. George’s Cathedral is the principal Anglican cathedral of the Diocese of Perth and a landmark of spiritual, cultural, and architectural significance in Western Australia. Located in the heart of Perth’s city centre, the Cathedral plays a vital role in the religious and civic life of the community. Its new organ aims to blend traditional craftsmanship with modern engineering, ensuring decades of service and a lasting contribution to the Anglican Diocese of Perth. It is expected to be completed and installed in 2027, following rigorous construction and voicing assessments.

Orgues Létourneau is internationally recognized for its custom-built pipe organs that are found in concert halls, universities, and in houses of worship across the world. CCC has a history of successful partnerships with Orgues Létourneau, including in designing, building, and installing pipe organs for St. Mark’s School of Texas in Dallas, Texas, for the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus, Georgia, and for Selwyn College at the University of Cambridge in the UK.

For over 75 years, CCC has been working with small Canadian businesses like Orgues Letourneau to deliver Canadian expertise and technology to buyers around the world. To learn more, contact our team.

