Donor Network West Expands Kidney Transplant Opportunities with Paragonix KidneyVault® Preservation System

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paragonix Technologies , a pioneer in organ transplant technologies and organ procurement services, announced a strategic partnership with Donor Network West , a federally designated organ procurement organization, to enhance the clinical utilization of complex donor kidneys via the Paragonix KidneyVault® Portable Renal Perfusion System .

Serving a population of nearly 14 million individuals across northern California and northern Nevada, Donor Network West has integrated the KidneyVault System into its procurement and preservation protocols to support the transplantation of kidneys with elevated risk profiles that might otherwise be declined for transplant.

This collaboration seeks to increase the availability of transplantable kidneys by enabling prolonged hypothermic perfusion and optimized transport conditions for donor organs traditionally considered high risk due to clinical or logistical factors. A donor kidney may be considered “higher risk” if it comes from a donor with certain health or medical factors that could affect how well the kidney works.

These factors don’t necessarily mean the kidney transplant won’t be successful, but in certain cases it can increase the chance of post-transplant complications. Certain patients are more likely to accept higher-risk kidneys because their immune system makes it harder to find a match. Patients who have had a previous transplant or certain medical conditions often wait much longer for a compatible kidney — and in some cases, a match may never come.

In a recent clinical case facilitated by this partnership, a donor kidney classified as high risk due to multiple medical complexities—including acute kidney injury, positive viral serologies, and elevated creatinine—was successfully preserved and transported using the Paragonix KidneyVault System over a period exceeding 24 hours. Despite the prolonged cold ischemic time, the organ was successfully transplanted, providing a lifesaving opportunity for a recipient who may not have otherwise received one.

“This case underscores the potential of advanced preservation platforms to redefine the boundaries of clinical decision-making in kidney transplantation,” said Janice Whaley, PhD, President and CEO of Donor Network West. “The Paragonix KidneyVault System enabled our procurement and transplant teams to confidently proceed with a high-risk organ, converting an organ that would have historically gone unused into a successful transplant, honoring the donor family's wishes, and preserving their loved one’s legacy.”

The Paragonix KidneyVault Portable Renal Perfusion System is engineered to deliver continuous perfusion and real-time monitoring throughout the transport process. By preserving the organ in a controlled environment and eliminating variability associated with ice storage, the system is designed to improve allocation flexibility and reduce discard rates.

“Each donor organ represents an irreplaceable opportunity to save a life,” said Lisa M. Anderson, PhD, President and CEO of Paragonix Technologies. “Our collaboration with Donor Network West demonstrates how next-generation preservation solutions like the KidneyVault System can help OPOs safely allocate kidneys once considered too risky, turning potential discards into successful transplants.”

For more information about Paragonix Technologies, please visit paragonix.com .

About Paragonix Technologies



Paragonix Technologies is a leading developer, manufacturer, and service provider in the organ transplant industry, establishing a novel approach to organ preservation.

A Getinge company, Paragonix Technologies provides Advanced Organ Preservation (“AOP”) devices that safeguard donor organs during the journey between donor and recipient patients. Our FDA-cleared and CE-marked devices incorporate clinically proven and medically trusted cold preservation techniques that allow unprecedented physical and thermal protection to the organ during transit. All Paragonix AOP devices are natively integrated with our novel digital app, delivering real-time organ tracking data and monitoring logistics for transplant teams seeking a secure and centralized solution. For more information, visit www.paragonix.com .

Connect with us on LinkedIn: Paragonix Technologies

Follow us on X: @ParagonixSherpa

Like Us on Facebook: Paragonix SherpaPak

About Donor Network West

Donor Network West saves and heals lives by facilitating organ and tissue recovery for transplantation and research. Established in 1987, Donor Network West is designated and certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB), is a member of the Organ Donation Alliance and is an official Donate Life organization. Donor Network West is federally designated to serve 45 counties in northern California and northern Nevada, Donor Network West partners with the Department of Motor Vehicles and the state-authorized donor registries to help increase donor registration. For information, visit www.DonorNetworkWest.org and follow us on social media: @mydnwest.

Media Contacts:

Paragonix

Adam Lafreniere

Vice President, Marketing

marketing@paragonixtechnologies.com