MIT Sloan Executive Education Launches ‘AI Essentials: Accelerating Impactful Adoption’ Course

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIT Sloan Executive Education today announced the launch of “AI Essentials: Accelerating Impactful Adoption,” a new course designed to equip executives and senior managers with a clear, accessible understanding of AI technologies and the strategic frameworks needed to drive AI adoption across their organizations. This two-day program, taking place on the MIT Campus from December 10-11, 2025, combines cutting edge research-based insights with real-world business examples and hands on action learning activities.

The course is led by Paul McDonagh-Smith, Visiting Senior Lecturer in Information Technology at MIT’s Sloan School of Management; Roberto Fernandez, William F. Pounds Professor in Management; and Barbara Wixom, Principal Research Scientist MIT Center for Information Systems Research (CISR), alongside other world-class faculty members across MIT’s campus.

This course is ideal for:

Senior leaders seeking to build AI fluency and confidence in leading digital transformation

Non-technical managers and directors responsible for innovation, strategy, operations, or product development

Business professionals looking to develop strategic insight into AI without diving into technical details

Cross-functional leaders in industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, education, and government.

“AI is reshaping industries, but many organizations are still struggling to move beyond pilot projects,” said McDonagh-Smith. “Leaders must be able to bridge the gap between technical capacity and business reality to develop the frameworks, language, and confidence to integrate AI thoughtfully and strategically across their organizations.”

Key takeaways from this course include:

Cultivating the mindset to use AI as a catalyst for business growth

The ability to lead an AI-ready culture that promotes trust, transparency, and continuous learning

Articulating where you are today with AI in plain language

Developing and leading AI projects from ideation to implementation, with awareness of common pitfalls and success factors

Applying best practices in AI governance, ethics, and regulatory compliance

Aligning AI initiatives with business strategy and creating action plans for long-term AI integration

Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate from MIT Sloan Executive Education and credit toward the MIT Sloan Executive Certificate in ‘Digital Business’.

To learn more or enroll in this course, please click here.

About MIT Sloan Executive Education

MIT Sloan Executive Education’s non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals worldwide with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 90 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship Advanced Management Program.

