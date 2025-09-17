Matthews International’s Engineering Business Hosting Energy Summit in Germany

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) (“Matthews” or the “Company”) announced today that its Matthews Engineering business is hosting an Energy Summit at its Development Center in Vreden, Germany, on September 17-18, 2025.

The summit will convene a select group of industry experts, leading battery manufacturers, automotive OEMs, thought leaders, and innovators, to explore the latest advancements in battery manufacturing and energy technologies. The location of the event also gives Matthews Engineering the opportunity to showcase its new Development Center. The cutting-edge facility is dedicated to industrial process optimization, technological innovation, and the development of sustainable solutions for the future.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from industry experts and academia on the latest developments on dry transfer coating for DBE, powder processing, next-gen battery types, and hydrogen fuel cell production solutions.

The summit will be moderated by Dr. Veronika Wright, a leading voice in the EV and battery industry. Featured presenters include experts from The University of Chicago, Fraunhofer IWS, Fraunhofer UMSICHT, Technical University of Braunschweig, Addionics, and Factorial Energy, among others.

About Matthews Engineering

Matthews Engineering is an architect of engineering solutions, specializing in the design and manufacture of specialty machines and production equipment for demanding, continuous industrial manufacturing processes. With over 75 years of experience and a legacy of trusted brands - Saueressig Engineering, Olbrich, and Polytype Converting - we provide intelligent processes, technical excellence, and unmatched precision for future-proof production technologies. From lab-scale formulation to full-scale production, we combine deep engineering expertise with a comprehensive understanding of materials and process behavior, to help customers optimize resources, increase efficiency, and accelerate innovations. Our core technologies cover all crucial process steps like calendering, coating, embossing, laminating, and printing - empowering future-focused industries to transform complex substrates into high-performance products where precision, reliability, and efficiency are essential. Through our global Development Centers, we enable customers to simulate, validate, and scale new processes under real-world conditions, ensuring a seamless transfer into series production.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation operates through two core global businesses – Industrial Technologies and Memorialization. Both are focused on driving operational efficiency and long-term growth through continuous innovation and strategic expansion. The Industrial Technologies segment evolved from our original marking business, which today is a leading global innovator committed to empowering visionaries to transform industries through the application of precision technologies and intelligent processes. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. In addition, the Company also has a significant investment in Propelis, a brand solutions business formed through the merger of SGK and SGS & Co. Propelis delivers integrated solutions including brand creative, packaging, print solutions, branded environments, and content production. Matthews International has over 5,400 employees in 19 countries on four continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

