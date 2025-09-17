24/7 Market News: Market Rotation Sparks New Attention on TEN Holdings (NASDAQ: XHLD)

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, reports that as Wall Street continues to reprice smaller equities amid a broadening rally, TEN Holdings (NASDAQ: XHLD), a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services through its operating subsidiary Ten Events, has emerged as a compelling opportunity in a market rapidly rotating into small and mid-cap names.

As the S&P 500's Calmar ratio (a risk-adjusted return metric) stands at 0.347 over the last decade versus the Russell 2000's 0.124, the current rotation underscores small-caps' asymmetric upside amid moderating inflation and policy easing.

The Russell 2000, a benchmark for small-cap performance, has demonstrated resilience amid shifting economic tides, including Federal Reserve rate cuts that historically favor smaller firms. Over the past year through mid-2025, the index has edged out the S&P 500 by 3.8%, with year-to-date gains of 3.2%, as investors pivot.

TEN Holdings, through its operating subsidiary Ten Events, is redefining the event planning and production space with its advanced Xyvid Pro Platform and its newly launched SaaS solution, Ten Events Pro (“Ten Pro”). Designed for enterprise-grade virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, Xyvid Pro delivers studio-quality broadcasts, real-time interactivity, and analytics that power high-impact engagements, from global product launches to investor meetings. With the live and virtual events markets projected to exceed $1.6 trillion combined by 2030, TEN Holdings is uniquely positioned to capture share through proprietary technology tailored to the evolving needs of modern organizations. The launch of Ten Pro via an Early Adopter Program in July 2025 marks a pivotal move toward a scalable, cloud-based SaaS model, offering predictable pricing, global accessibility, and seamless customization through a subscription platform built for today’s digital-first economy.

TEN Holdings’ transition to SaaS is more than a product evolution, it’s a value transformation. Subscription-based software platforms in public markets have consistently commanded premium valuations, with 7–10x revenue multiples, as investors seek high-margin, recurring revenue models. Ten Pro aligns with this trend, enabling rapid scale in the $18.2 billion event management software space while unlocking steady cash flows and real-time user insights. The Early Adopter Program is already driving platform refinements to accelerate adoption. With capital flowing into high-growth SaaS stocks, XHLD offers a timely entry into a company at the inflection point of digital transformation.

XHLD stands as a compelling play in the surging small-cap space, where the Russell 2000 Index has outperformed the S&P 500 by key margins in recent months, signaling a long-overdue rotation.

Organizations interested in participating in the Early Adopter Program or learning more about Ten Pro can contact hello@tenholdingsinc.com

About TEN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XHLD)

TEN Holdings, Inc. is a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services. Through its subsidiary, Ten Events, the Company delivers virtual, hybrid, and physical event experiences, supported by proprietary technologies including the Xyvid Pro platform. From enterprise town halls to major virtual conferences, TEN Holdings enables clients to deliver high-impact content and communications at scale.

Learn more at www.tenholdingsinc.com

