Shea Insurance Group Selects Applied Digital Agency to Manage P&C and Benefits Business

Chicago, IL., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Shea Insurance Group has selected Applied Digital Agency to launch and standardize their agency operations for both their P&C and Benefits book of business. Using Applied Epic as its foundational management system, along with natively integrated tools for financial management, personal and commercial lines quoting, customer service, and analytics, the Shea Insurance Group team will keep information and workflows connected as they manage the end-to-end policy lifecycle for all lines of business, quickly scaling the business with a keen focus on their customers instead of manual work.

“When it came to building this new brokerage, I wanted to do my due diligence of looking at other systems but I’m happy I decided to go with the industry standard,” said George Shea, Chief Executive Officer, Shea Insurance Group, LLC. “Applied Digital Agency and the Applied team itself are outstanding because while the technology gives me one system with all the tools I need to compete with the more well-established brokerages, from benefits administration and commercial lines quoting to easy-to-understand analytics, the Applied team sees my success as their own and that’s been evident through the implementation and training.”

Applied’s Digital Agency solution consists of a foundational management system, online customer self-service and mobile technology, commercial lines quoting and automation, reporting and analytics, and insurer connectivity, all hosted in the cloud. The fully integrated solution enables agencies to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. By leveraging integrated applications that enable agencies to manage their entire business and eliminate duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems, digital agencies operate more efficiently, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

“At Applied, we believe it is our role to be our customers' indispensable partner, providing the critical technology needed to run a modern insurance agency and the domain experience to uniquely understand their business challenges to best support them,” said Anupam Gupta, Chief Product Officer, Applied Systems. “Applied Digital Agency will deliver the intelligent workflows and visibility across all lines of business that Shea Insurance Group will need to acquire, retain, and deepen customer relationships to drive profitability from day one.”

