Rpharmy CEO Laura Paxton Recognized in Becker’s Hospital Review’s ‘Patient Safety Experts to Know’ List

AUSTIN, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On World Patient Safety Day, Rpharmy , a leading provider of medical formulary management and hazardous drug safety information software solutions, today announced that its founder and CEO, Laura Paxton, is one of the Becker’s Hospital Review 2025 “Patient Safety Experts to Know.” The complete list features individual profiles of the distinguished healthcare leaders.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized alongside more than 100 healthcare leaders who share my passion for patient safety, each bringing their unique perspective to this critical mission,” said Paxton. “We chose to announce this recognition on World Patient Safety Day to emphasize the importance of medication safety and patient safety. Our family experienced a devastating loss due to a preventable medication error which led to the founding of Rpharmy. Since then, we’ve dedicated our lives to ensuring other families never experience the heartbreak we felt. I know my mother-in-law would be proud of the work our entire team has accomplished in her memory, and I’m humbled that Becker’s Hospital Review has acknowledged our collective efforts to transform patient safety.”

Becker’s Hospital Review acknowledges that patients place tremendous trust in their healthcare providers, and annually takes time to honor patient safety experts who work tirelessly to protect patients from a wide scope of risks, from preventable errors to large-scale disasters. The individuals featured on this list are instrumental in reducing hospital-acquired infections, preventing adverse events and ensuring strict regulatory compliance. Becker’s Healthcare is proud to honor their achievements, recognizing the vital role they play in advancing patient safety and strengthening the quality of care within their organizations.

As CEO of Rpharmy, Paxton leads the company’s mission to enhance patient and healthcare worker safety through innovative, user-centered technology. What makes Laura Paxton stand out in healthcare IT isn’t just her technology; it’s her relentless focus on solving problems that others overlook. Paxton has pioneered tools that protect both patients and healthcare workers while building a culture of safety, equity, and practical innovation.

Under her direction, Rpharmy developed Formweb , a cloud-based formulary and safety platform that consolidates high-alert medications, REMS data, Black Box warnings, and facility-specific protocols into a single source of truth. More than just a formulary, it serves as a communication hub to improve patient safety across health systems.

Paxton also led the creation of Rhazdrugs , the first comprehensive software dedicated to hazardous drug handling safety and USP <800> compliance. This solution was developed through constant engagement with nurses, pharmacists, and health system leaders who voiced concerns about the lack of clear, accessible safety guidance.

The Becker's Hospital Review editorial team accepted nominations for this list and chose the honorees to highlight the important work of patient safety experts across the U.S. To learn more about nominations, visit https://beckershealthcare.swoogo.com/list-nominations .

