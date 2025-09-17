Global Leaders Converge in Edmonton September 23-25 for Carbon Capture Canada as Federal Government Expected to Boost Industrial Carbon Pricing in Fall 2025

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada accelerates its infrastructure agenda and doubles down on clean energy investments, Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) has emerged as a cornerstone of the nation’s climate strategy. Against this backdrop, Carbon Capture Canada, organized by dmg events, returns this month to showcase investment opportunities in the sector and Canada’s technology and innovation at scale. Now in its fourth year, Canada’s only convention dedicated to CCUS is set to welcome the world back to the Edmonton Convention Centre to tackle urgent topics including carbon markets, climate finance, infrastructure expansion, technology commercialization, and Canada’s role in shaping global market leadership.

Thousands of attendees will gather with public and private sectors to collaborate on projects, showcase new technologies and stay at the forefront of low-carbon innovation. This year’s event features over 100 exhibiting companies, a conference with over 150 speakers, an awards gala, site tours, and four knowledge bars sponsored by Baker Hughes, Enbridge, Pathways Alliance and Technip Energies/Shell.

“Carbon Capture Canada continues to grow in scale and influence, attracting leaders from across Canada and around the world,” said Nick Samain, Senior Vice President, dmg events. “The innovations, partnerships and policy discussions happening here in Edmonton will help shape Canada’s role in the global CCUS sector.”

This year’s conference comes at a pivotal time for the industry, connecting leaders from government, industry, finance and technology to accelerate large-scale deployment of carbon management solutions. As international delegations from over 11 countries are set to attend, including Austria, Norway, Germany, Spain, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, UAE, Thailand and the United States, the event underscores Canada’s growing role as a global hub for CCUS innovation.

Carbon Capture Canada 2025 will feature a distinguished roster of speakers from government and industry. Premier Danielle Smith of Alberta, California State Senator of District 05 Jerry McNerney, along with Ontario’s Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation, Greg Rickford, will also participate. From industry, speakers including Alex Petre, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sky; Lasse Rosendahl, Chief Executive Officer of the Novo Nordisk Foundation CO₂ Research Center; and Helin Cox, Chief Technology Officer of Climeworks, will be present.

The 2025 speaker line-up includes:

Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier, Government of Alberta

Honourable Brian Jean, Minister of Energy and Minerals, Government of Alberta

Senator Jerry McNerney, California State Senator, District 05

Honourable Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation, Government of Ontario

Alex Petre, CEO, Deep Sky

Helin Cox, CTO, Climeworks

Daniela Abate, Vice President, CCUS, Baker Hughes

Lasse Rosendahl, CEO, Novo Nordisk Foundation CO₂ Research Center

Mark Selby, CEO and Director, Canada Nickel Company

Candice Paton, Vice-President of Corporate Affairs, Enhance Energy

Kelly Newnham, Senior Vice-President, New Markets and Product Placement, Worley

Erik Tellgren, CEO and President, Växjö Energi AB

Ed Whittingham, Founder/Creator and Host, Advance Carbon Removal / Energy vs Climate Webinar and Podcast

Troy Lehman, Executive Vice-President and Chief Legal Counsel, CO280 Solutions Inc.

Brett Henkel, Co-Founder and Senior Vice-President, Business Development, Svante

Dale Swampy, President, National Coalition of Chiefs (NCC)

Her Excellency Hanna-Leena Korteniemi, Ambassador, Embassy of Finland in Canada

Her Excellency Hanne Ulrichsen, Ambassador-Designate, Embassy of Norway in Canada

His Excellency Hlynur Guðjónsson, Ambassador, Embassy of Iceland in Canada

His Excellency Nikolaj Harris, Ambassador, Embassy of Denmark in Canada

Her Excellency Signe Burgstaller, Ambassador, Embassy of Sweden in Canada



To see the full list of speakers, visit the website.

With a record number of final investment decisions (FIDs) expected in 2025, nearly 200 projects worldwide are aiming for approval, marking a decision shift from announcements to execution. Nationally, the federal government has invested $5.8 million in three CCUS projects and has continued supporting existing projects, including Pathways Alliance’s Cold Lake CCUS project, SaskPower’s Boundary Dam CCS facility and Shell Quest CCS. Canadians are expecting Canada’s Climate Competitiveness Strategy to be released this fall.

With the industry buzzing, new features are being hosted at this year’s event. The Direct Air Capture (DAC) Innovation Zone, a dynamic space featuring leading-edge exhibitors such as Climeworks, MissionZero, Skyrenu, Sustaera and Spiral Wave. This dedicated showcase offers attendees a hands-on opportunity to explore the latest breakthroughs in removing CO2 directly from the atmosphere. The conference will also debut the Executive Dialogues, a series of focused, interactive, expert-led conversations in four themes allowing experts to facilitate an exchange of ideas.

Additional events at this year’s convention include the Awards Gala and the Women in CCS Networking Event hosted by Young Women in Energy, both on Wednesday, September 24. For full program details, visit www.carbonexpocanada.com. Media are requested to register for accreditation in advance.

